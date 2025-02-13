The government's revocation of public sector appointments and recruitment made after December 7, 2024, by the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, has elicited varied reactions among Ghanaians.

While sections of the public have lent their support to the government for taking the action to ensure due procedures are followed, others viewed it as politically motivated and detrimental to promoting the general livelihood of Ghanaians.

Across traditional and social media, a broader debate among Ghanaians regarding the ethics and legality of last-minute governmental appointments has been generated.

A private legal practitioner and author, Austin Brako Powers, has described the action by the government as 'needless' urging affected persons to challenge the decision in court.

Related Articles

He argued that the government had no basis for revoking the appointments of persons in question as they were all Ghanaians and deserved to benefit from the national cake.

"You have no basis to revoke any appointments after Dec. 7, 2024. Who are you working for? Ghanaians or NDC supporters? I encourage anyone affected by this decision to challenge it in court," he said in a Facebook post.

Mr Power stated that he was ready to offer free legal service to anyone who would be unjustifiably dismissed by the government, based on the Chief of Staff's directive.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku, condemned the directive, labelling it a "dangerous precedent" that jeopardises the future of Ghanaian youth.

He emphasised that individuals appointed after December 7, 2024, possess equal rights to employment and urged President Mahama to reconsider the decision.

"Ghanaians who received appointments after December 7, 2024, are not second-class citizens. They have a right to work, just like everyone else. They went through a rigorous process before gaining employment with the Government. Denying them access to employment is a flagrant violation of their economic rights under Article 24 of the 1992 Constitution and SDG 8, which aims to promote full and productive employment and decent work for all."

On the other hand, however, labour consultant, Austin Gamey, maintains that the decision to appoint and recruit individuals into state institutions after the December 7, 2024 General Election contradicts standard governance and economic principles.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based station, TV3, he explained why post-election recruitments are generally avoided in the spirit of responsible governance.

"When you have elections, you don't recruit immediately after the elections. You're an outgoing government--except that it is taking power from itself--then recruitment of any shape and form can take place. Even that, it does not make economic sense."

Additionally, the move by the government has since been justified by government communicators.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It would be recalled that the Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, on Monday, February 10 issued a directive to all heads of government institutions to annul all appointments made into the public service after the December 7, 2024 elections.

"Consistent with Government pronouncement in relation to near end of tenure appointments and recruitments, I wish to bring to your attention that all appointments and recruitments made in the Public Services of Ghana after December 7, 2024 are not in compliance with established good governance practices and principles", he noted in a statement sighted by the Ghanaian Times.

The Chief of Staff asked all heads of government institutions to submit a report on the action taken to his office by February 17, 2025.