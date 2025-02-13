Nigeria: Three Passengers Aboard Air Peace London-Lagos Flight Arrested

Air Peace says the passengers constituted security threat during the flight and were apprehended on arrival.

Security operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) arrested three unruly passengers aboard an Air Peace London-Lagos flight for disruptive behaviours, the airline said on Thursday.

This is contained in a statement issued in Lagos by Ejike Ndiulo, the head of corporate communications at Air Peace.

According to the statement, the three passengers were apprehended on Wednesday upon arrival at the Lagos airport.

It said the apprehended passengers endangered the safety of the flight, other passengers and crew members.

"The incident occurred during flight when two of the individuals identified as Adedigba Adewale and Ashibogu Magnus, originally seated in Economy Class, unlawfully occupied seats in the Business Class cabin.

"They refused multiple directives from the crew to return to their assigned seats. They bullied their way through to the business class unauthorised.

"In spite of efforts to de-escalate the situation, the unruly passengers remained defiant, creating a tense atmosphere onboard," the statement read.

Air Peace also explained that the individuals openly consumed a bottle of rum they had brought onboard the flight while disregarding the crew's instructions.

According to it, the third unruly passenger, identified as Iwonze Benjamin, joined in the consumption of the rum.

"This furthermore exacerbated their unruly conduct. Their behaviour raised security and safety concerns among passengers and crew, prompting the captain to make repeated announcements from the cockpit.

"Recognising the potential threat, the flight crew notified security agencies in Nigeria ahead of arrival.

"Upon landing, law enforcement officials were on the ground to apprehend the individuals who were taken into custody for further investigations."

While reiterating its commitment to passenger safety and adherence to global aviation standards, Air Peace commended its crew for their professionalism in handling the threat to safety.

The statement said the airline would not tolerate any form of disruptive behaviour. It assured the public of its continuous efforts to uphold the highest levels of security and order on all flights.

It also informed that the authorities were currently investigating the incident, "and appropriate legal action will follow."