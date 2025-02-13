Liberia: Pres. Boakai Suspends Nafaa Boss Emma Glassco Over Alleged Mismanagement

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai has suspended the Director-General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NAFAA), Emma Matieh Glassco, over allegations of financial and administrative inefficiencies.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah announced the decision Thursday during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing. According to Piah, the President acted based on recommendations from NAFAA's Board, which accused Glassco of violating the act that governs the institution.

Further complicating matters, the Office of the Ombudsman reportedly flagged concerns over Glassco's leadership style, describing her approach as "insultive." These concerns, according to the Minister, played a role in the President's decision to suspend her.

Minister Piah, citing the President's suspension letter, stated that Glassco is expected to cooperate with an ongoing investigation into the allegations against her.