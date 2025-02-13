Liberia: President Boakai's Anti-Corruption Push Hits a Crossroads, Glassco's Suspension Raises Questions of Selective Justice

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ongoing battle against corruption in Liberia took a turn on February 13, with the suspension of Emma Glassco, the Director-General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NAFAA), over allegations of financial mismanagement and administrative inefficiency.

The suspension, announced by the Executive Mansion, is seen as a key moment in the president's anti-corruption campaign.

However, the decision also raises critical concerns about the broader scope and impartiality of Liberia's fight against corruption.

The allegations against Glassco, including violations of institutional governance and financial mismanagement, prompted the President's decision, following recommendations from NAFAA's Board.

Additionally, concerns raised by the Office of the Ombudsman about Glassco's "insulting" leadership style played a significant role in the suspension.

Glassco is now set to face an investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), which will delve into the financial and administrative practices under her leadership.

While President Boakai's action may appear to be a positive step in holding officials accountable, it brings to light the critical issue of selective justice in Liberia's anti-corruption efforts.

The public's growing scepticism stems from the perception that corruption investigations often target opposition figures while members of the ruling party are left untouched.

Critics argue that if the fight against corruption is to have any lasting impact, it must apply equally to all public officials, regardless of political affiliation.

The suspension of Glassco, a member of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change, has sparked debates about the president's commitment to an impartial anti-corruption agenda.

Although the action may be seen as a sign of the president's resolve, critics argued that it must not be seen as a one-off response.

Liberians have long expressed frustration with the uneven application of justice, with accusations of corruption often going unaddressed within the ranks of the ruling party.

This growing concern about selective justice highlights the need for a broader, more inclusive anti-corruption strategy that focuses on institutional reform rather than individual scapegoating.

The investigation into Glassco's conduct is expected to be transparent and fair, with calls for all findings made available to the public.

While the suspension of Glassco may mark a necessary step toward accountability, it is only a small part of a much larger issue.

Meanwhile, an Executive Mansion press statement noted that President Boakai has urged the suspended Director General to fully cooperate with the investigations to address the concerns raised.