Nigeria: Shell, Bayelsa Govt Unite for Biodiversity Conservation

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that SPDC Joint Venture commenced the Gbaran Ubie Biodiversity Action Plan in 2016.

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC Joint Venture) and the Bayelsa State Government say they are joining forces to conserve the biodiversity of Taylor Creek Forest Reserve in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

In a statement, Gladys Afam-Anadu, Shell's media relations manager, said on Thursday that the duo recently inaugurated the Gbaran Biodiversity Action Plan (Gbaran BAP).

According to Mrs Afam-Anadu, 150 people from Taylor Creek Forest Reserve communities have been trained in alternative livelihood skills to reduce the exploitation of forest resources.

He said the trainees acquired skills in aquaculture, beekeeping, goat rearing, snail and cassava, plantain, and grasscutter farming and were given packs to start their businesses.

"SPDC is well placed to contribute to the protection of Taylor Creek Forest reserve

"It successfully implemented similar programmes at Gele-Gele and Urhonigbe forest reserves in Edo State.

"With the support of our joint venture partners - NNPC Limited, TotalEnergies and Nigeria Agip Oil Company, we have decided to embark on the latest biodiversity action plan to continue to support the government and people of Bayelsa State.

"This is to maintain the balance of nature at Taylor Creek," the statement quoted Igo Weli, the SPDC director and head of corporate relations, as saying through Amechi Ucheomazvl, corporate relations manager, West.

Bayelsa government interested in project success

The Commissioner for Environment in Bayelsa, Ebi Ben-Ololo, commended SPDC Joint Venture for its commitment to the action plan.

"The state government is interested in the success of the project and is ready to provide support.

"Strict laws would be enforced against illegal logging and this discipline will provide sanity on the environment, the earth, and Bayelsa State with sustainability," he said.

He advised the trainees against selling their starter packs, adding, "Together, let us forge ahead with determination and resolve, united in our mission to protect and nurture the rich biodiversity of our land.

"May our collective efforts yield fruitful results and serve as a beacon of hope for a greener and more sustainable future."

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the SPDC Joint Venture commenced the Gbaran Ubie Biodiversity Action Plan in 2016.

The plan took off with consultations involving community representatives, regulatory agencies, subject matter experts and non-governmental organisations.

Implementation of the plan started in 2019 and included training forest guards and nominees from Okordia and Biseni clans on alternative livelihood skills and planting trees.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The implementation strategy was revised in 2023 as Gbaran BAP Expansion, which saw a refresher programme for the 151 trainees to sustain the reforestation initiative.

Biodiversity Action Plans are based on the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity held in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil in 1992.

They aim at protecting and restoring biological systems, especially threatened species and habitats.

SPDC has been working closely with the International Union for Conservation of Nature to protect areas such as nature reserves, wilderness areas and habitats for certain species in the Niger Delta.