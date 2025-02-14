Angola Records More Than One Hundred New Cases of Cholera

13 February 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — In the last 24 hours, Angola registered 141 new cases of cholera, specifically in the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Icolo and Bengo, Cuanza-Sul and Malanje.

According to the newsletter from the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours three deaths were also recorded in Luanda, two in the municipality of Kilamba-Kiaxi and one in Sambizanga.

The document states that out of the 141 cases reported, 92 are from Luanda, 30 from Bengo, 13 from Icolo and Bengo, four from Cuanza-Sul and two from Malanje.

During the period under analysis, 120 people received medical discharge and 266 patients with the disease were hospitalized.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, in the first week of January 2025, a total of 3,543 cases have been reported, 1,753 in Luanda, 1,297 in Bengo, 446 in Icolo and Bengo, 20 in Cuanza-Sul, seven in Malanje, six in Huambo, the same number in Huíla, five in Zaire, two in Cuanza-Norte and one in Cunene, with ages between two and one hundred years.

During this period, 117 deaths have occurred, of which 55 in Luanda, 45 in Bengo, 15 in Icolo and Bengo and two in Cuanza-Sul.

The most affected age group is two to five years old, with 544 cases and 17 deaths recorded, followed by 10 to 14 years old, with 458 cases and eight deaths.

As part of preventing and combating the disease, Angola has been implementing a vaccination campaign against cholera since the 3rd of February.

The aforementioned campaign intended to vaccinate 930,572 people, but with new cases of the disease in other locations, the target number of people to be vaccinated increased to 1,079,476 people.

To date, 925,573 people have been vaccinated in the provinces of Luanda (626,079), Icolo and Bengo (228,058) and Bengo (71,436).

Cholera is an infection of the small intestine, caused by vibrio cholerae bacteria, whose main symptom is watery diarrhoea and vomiting and muscle cramps.

