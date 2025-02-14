Nigeria: 'They Can Go to Hell,' Ribadu Slams Canadian Embassy for Denying Defence Chief Visa

National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu has strongly criticised the Canadian Embassy for denying visas to Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and other senior military officials.

Speaking on Thursday at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS) in Abuja, Ribadu expressed his displeasure, declaring that Canada "can go to hell."

Ribadu's comments came in response to Musa's revelation that he and other top military officers were supposed to attend an official event in Canada on Wednesday, but were denied visas.

The event, according to the CDS, was organised to honour war veterans, including those injured in battle.

"Every disappointment is a blessing. Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada. There's an event to honour our veterans, those that were injured during battles, and we were meant to be there," Musa said.

"We were invited with our team. Half has gone, and half has been denied. It's very disappointing."

Reacting, Ribadu commended Musa for publicly addressing the issue, describing the visa denial as 'painful' and 'disrespectful.'

"Thank you for the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell," Ribadu declared.

"Even though it's painful, it's disrespectful, but we are peaceful and strong. I agree with you that it is time to fix our country. Yet, this is another reason we work hard to make Nigeria work."

Ribadu also praised Musa for his leadership in tackling insecurity across the country, emphasising that security agencies are working together to address national security challenges.