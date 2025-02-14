Nigeria: EU Parliament Urges Nigeria to Repeal Blasphemy Laws, Free Kano Singer

The resolution calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr Sharif-Aminu and others facing blasphemy charges.

The European Parliament has passed a resolution calling on Nigerian authorities to immediately release Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a musician sentenced to death for blasphemy in Kano State.

EU also demands that the government repeal blasphemy laws that contradict the country's constitutional and international human rights obligations.

The resolution, passed under RC-B10-0101/2025, was announced by Mr Sharif-Aminu's lawyer, Kola Alapinni, on Twitter.

Mr Alapinni, an international human rights lawyer, described the outcome as "mission accomplished," noting that the resolution sailed through parliament with overwhelming support and almost no dissenting voices.

Abolition of blasphemy

The European Parliament's resolution highlights concern over the violation of human rights in blasphemy cases in Nigeria, referencing international conventions and the Nigerian constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion and expression.

It also demands urgent improvements in his detention conditions, including access to food, clothing, and medical treatment.

The resolution stresses the need for a fair and expedited Supreme Court appeal process.

It urges Nigerian authorities to impose a "nationwide moratorium" on executions and "work towards fully abolishing the death penalty."

It also urges the "Nigerian government to combat the impunity surrounding blasphemy accusations by penalising the purveyors of false allegations and bringing perpetrators of mob violence to justice."

The European Parliament also commended Nigeria for the recent acquittal of Rhoda Jatau and the release of Mubarak Bala, who were previously detained on blasphemy charges.

Background of the case

Mr Sharif-Aminu, a 22-year-old singer, was sentenced to death by hanging in August 2020 by an Upper Sharia Court in Kano State for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad in a song.

But on appeal instituted by the convict, the Kano State High Court in January 2021 quashed his conviction and sentence because his trial at the Sharia court was characterised by procedural irregularities. On that basis, the court ordered his retrial.

Similarly, in August 2022, the Court of Appeal in Kano upheld the decision of the Kano State High Court by quashing Mr Sharif-Aminu's conviction and ordering his retrial.

The case is currently pending before Nigeria's Supreme Court, with Sharif-Aminu still in detention under reportedly deteriorating health conditions.

Implications

The resolution also highlighted that Nigeria remains one of seven countries where blasphemy can be punishable by death.

"Whereas everyone has the right to freedom of expression, religion and belief. Blasphemy laws are in clear breach of international human rights obligations, in particular the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and are contrary to the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion and expression," it noted.

Human rights organisations have long decried the use of such laws to target individuals, particularly religious minorities, and to incite violence.

The European Parliament has instructed the Nigerian President to forward "this resolution" to the European Commission, European Council, European External Action Service, and the Nigerian parliament.