Nigeria: DHQ Launches Operation to Rehabilitate Former Bandits in North East

The Defence Headquarters has officially established Operation Safe Corridor in the North-Western zone of Nigeria, with its headquarters in Tsafe, Zamfara State.

The initiative aims to curb insecurity by providing a structured process for rehabilitating and reintegrating repentant terrorists who voluntarily surrender their arms.

During the official handover of office facilities that will serve as the operational headquarters, Governor Dauda Lawal reaffirmed his administration's commitment to supporting security efforts in combating criminal activities.

Operation Safe Corridor is a specialised military initiative designed to help former insurgents and bandits reintegrate into society.

The operation is structured around five key components: Disarmament, Demobilization, De-radicalization, Rehabilitation and Reintegration.

The programme has been successfully implemented in the North-East zone, targeting Boko Haram defectors. It is now being expanded to the North-West to address the ongoing security crisis in states like Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, and Kaduna.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations at Defence Headquarters, Major General Emeka Onumajuru, stressed the significance of the initiative in curbing terrorism and banditry through rehabilitation.

Similarly, Amb Mairo Abbas, a representative of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, urged state governments to create a centre for the families of those willing to surrender so they can be de-radicalized and rehabilitated.

He said, "As we commence implementing this programme in the camp, we also need to consider the wives and children of those repentant bandits.

"The states would need to have a Holding Centre where the Women Affairs Ministry could also be empowered to give them some de-radicalization and rehabilitation because, having lived with the fighters, they also have some kind of ideas of radicalisation of criminal tendencies within them.

"So, it is for us to try as much as possible to also de-radicalize them and rehabilitate them so that they become responsible citizens of this country once more."

In his keynote address, Governor Lawal acknowledged the potential benefits of Operation Safe Corridor. He maintained that his administration would not engage in any form of dialogue or negotiation with terrorist groups.

However, he emphasised that his government is open to accepting any bandit willing to surrender their arms unconditionally.

The establishment of Operation Safe Corridor in the North-West is expected to complement ongoing military operations to restore peace and stability in the region.

With the headquarters now in Zamfara State, security stakeholders are hopeful that the programme will help reduce violence and reintegrate ex-fighters who are ready to abandon criminality.