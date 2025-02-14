Liberia: 'Monrovia Day, a Robust Call to Action'

The second day of Monrovia Week featured the Monrovia Roundtable. The Monrovia Roundtable is a strategic dialogue that is part of the Monrovia Week events and is aimed at addressing key urban governance, environmental, and community issues.

The Monrovia Roundtable is being held under the theme, "Finding Sustainable Solutions to Our City's Structural Challenges." The event brought together some of the finest experts who have been deliberating on important topics that focused on improving Monrovia's urban landscape, governance framework, and community resilience.

This roundtable serves as a platform for constructive dialogue, fostering actionable solutions for Monrovia's urban challenges. The engagement of experts, city leaders, and community representatives will help to shape the city's transformation.

"We are taking stock of the Key takeaways from the panelists at the Monrovia Roundtable to inform on decisions on the Monrovia We Want," Monrovia City Mayor John-Charuk Saah Siafa told the gathering yesterday at the Monrovia City Hall.

At the yesterday roundtable, the Moderators oversaw thematic discussions, ensure smooth engagement, kept time, and facilitate questions and answers sessions. An eminent Liberian, Dr. Laurence Konmla Bropleh focused on Good Governance; H.E. Nona Deprez- European Union (EU) Ambassador to Liberia spoke on the environment, while Hon. Kweku Melvin Sheldon Lisk Esq, Deputy Mayor of Freetown also focused on Sustainable Communities and the session was facilitated by Dr. Adam Kyne.

Panelists at the roundtable provided expert insights and recommendations based on their field of expertise including Good Governance, Municipal Governance. Dr. Alaric K. Tokpa, Acting Chairman of the Good Governance Commission and Mr. Charles Konnah, President-Petty Traders Association also spoke on several topics.

Some of the topics and facilitators include, Fiscal Autonomy by Mrs. Decontee T. Sackie-King, Former Deputy Commissioner General for Technical Affairs of the Liberia Revenue Authority and Mr. O. Natty B. Davies, President -Chamber of Commerce; Public Safety: Cllr. Christian Clarance Massaquoi, Public Safety Advisor, Monrovia City Corporation and Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nya- Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia

Others include, Waste Management/Sanitation: Mr. George W. K. Yarngo - Chief Executive Officer of the Water and Hygiene Commission of Liberia and Madam Elizabeth Finda Sambola - President, Liberia Marketing Association. Coastal Erosion, Flooding, and Pollution: Dr. Emmanuel K.Yarkpawolo - Executive Director - Environmental Protection Agency and Ambassador Karl Barckeus- Swedish Embassy; Infrastructure (Sustainable Urban Planning): Hon. Roland Layfette Giddings, Minister, Ministry of Public Works and Mr. Sylvanus O'Connor, Chairman of AEP Consultants, among others.

The Meeting Facilitator presents a 5-minute overview of the thematic areas and introduces the Moderator for each thematic area. The Moderator also made opening remarks for their thematic area and sets the tone for the discussion, among other activities.

Speaking earlier on Wednesday at the opening of the celebration, Mayor John-Charuk Saah Siafa noted that, "The Monrovia We Want," is not merely a slogan. It is a robust call to action, a clarion call that encourages everyone to forge a city that stands as a standard of cleanliness, safety, inclusiveness, and prosperity. It symbolizes our collective aspiration to elevate Monrovia to showcase the best of Liberia.

The Monrovia City Mayor added that Monrovia Week transcends mere celebration; it is a key moment for civic reawakening, community solidarity, and a recommitment to the sustainable development of our urban landscape. He said through series of cultural exhibitions, business expos, and community-driven environmental initiatives, we will reaffirm our resolve to rejuvenate our city and reaffirm its status as a beacon of progress on the African continent.

In an emotional deliberation, the MCC boss averred that, "As your Mayor, I am unequivocally committed to revitalizing Monrovia. I envisage a city that is not only clean and green but also thriving and inclusive-a city that attracts investments, nurtures tourism and embraces innovative solutions for sustainable urban development".

He went on, "Envision with me, a new Monrovia where families reside in secure, meticulously planned neighborhoods, where businesses flourish, catalyzing robust economic empowerment, where our youth access impactful educational and employment opportunities, where public safety is enhanced through proactive, community-focused policing and where our waste management systems are overhauled to incorporate state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly technologies."

He said this vision is ambitious but entirely achievable noting, "However, it requires more than just individual effort; it demands a collective endeavor. This transformation transcends political lines and bureaucratic layers-it is about crafting a legacy for future generations. That is why we have a Monrovia Week and not just a day, a week of awareness, meaningful interactions and engagements, a week of listening to your constructive inputs and criticism."

The City Mayor noted, "This call to action is for every Monrovian-every child, student, professional, entrepreneur, and elder. I urge you all to engage with community initiatives, volunteer within your neighborhoods and participate actively in efforts to maintain our city's cleanliness and safety."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Together, let's foster a Monrovia that is not only livable but lovable--a city that stands as a demonstration of what is possible when a community unites in purpose and action. Let's build The Monrovia We Want-a city of hope, unity, and pride, not just for Liberia, but as a shining example to the world. Monrovia is ours to cherish, to nurture, and to love," Mayor Siafa concluded.

The celebration officially kicked up on Wednesday February 12, at the Monrovia City Hall marking Monrovia Day with a series of activities designed to celebrate the capital city's rich history, cultural diversity, and contributions to national development. Under the theme, "The Monrovia We Want," the event promotes civic engagement, environmental awareness, and community empowerment.

The celebrations kicked off with the Monrovia Day Parade on Wednesday 12th February 2025, featuring nine cultural troupes, dynamic bands, students from various institutions in Monrovia and community organizations showcasing the city's diverse heritage.

On Wednesday, the first-ever hybrid fireside chat brought together distinguished Liberian historians in Liberia and the United States who discussed the founding of Monrovia and its evolving role in national development.