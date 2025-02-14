Nigeria: Gen. Alkali's Murder - Cross-Examination of Ex-Garrison Commander for Feb 26

Jos — A high court sitting in Jos, Plateau State, has rescheduled the further cross-examination of retired Major-General U. I. Mohammed to February 26 in the ongoing murder trial of Major-General Idris Alkali.

The court, which was originally scheduled to sit on the case yesterday, could not proceed due to the judge's absence.

The court clerk, Dashe Nankpak, said the judge was attending a national conference for judges in Abuja.

Following discussions between the counsels, February 26 was agreed upon as the new date for the cross-examination of General Mohammed.

Speaking to Daily Trust, prosecution lawyer Simon Mom, representing the Plateau State Attorney General, explained that the defence had requested the recall of General Mohammed for further questioning, citing aspects of his previous testimony that were not adequately covered.

On the defence side, Izang Aware confirmed that after the prosecution closed its case on January 24, they identified the need to further cross-examine Mohammed, who had earlier testified as a witness.

General Mohammed, who also spoke with Daily Trust, reaffirmed his commitment to truth and justice.

"I am in court as a principal witness. After giving my testimony, the defence counsel, who had earlier interrupted me, requested to recall me. I am ready to testify again. Even if they call me 100 times, I will stand for the truth," he said.

He said his evidence is irrevocable and that he cannot be intimidated or induced.

Background

Major-General Idris Alkali, a former Chief of Administration at the Nigerian Army Headquarters, was declared missing a few weeks after retiring from service.

He had embarked on a journey from Abuja to his farm in Bauchi State but never arrived. His last known communication with his family occurred during that journey.

At the time of his disappearance in 2018, General Mohammed, then a Brigadier, was the Garrison Commander of the 3 Division and led the search-and-rescue operation for Alkali.

The search led to the discovery of Alkali's remains in an abandoned well in Guchwet village, Shen District, Jos South LGA of Plateau State.

Earlier, his black Toyota Corolla car (with number MUN 670 AA) had been found dumped in a deep mining pit in Du community, Jos South LGA. However, his body was not in the vehicle.

Between December 2018 and February 2019, 27 suspects linked to the murder were granted bail, and the trial has been ongoing since then.

