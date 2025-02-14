Nigeria: 'Free My Son, He's Not in His Right Senses - 2baba's Mum to Natasha Osawaru

Nigerian music star 2Baba's mother, Rose Idibia, has responded to her son's proposal to Natasha Osawaru, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that 2Baba proposed to Ms Osawaru on Valentine's Day, publicly declaring her as his fiancée after separating from Annie Macaulay, his wife of 13 years.

The singer's proposal sparked widespread reactions on social media, mainly because of his ongoing divorce and the striking similarities between this engagement and his past proposal to Annie.

Mrs Idibia addressed the dramatic engagement in a video posted on her sons' (Charles and Hyacinth Idibia) Instagram pages.

Hyacinth is 2baba's manager.

She pleaded with Ms Osawaru to release her son, alleging that he (2baba) was under a spell.

The singer's mother said: "Good evening, Nigerians. My name is Mrs Rose Idibia, and this message is for Ms Natasha Osawaru of Edo State. I'm calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to release or free my son (2Baba).

"My son is going through a divorce process, and he's clearly not in his right senses now. I know my son, this isn't him. Please, Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and his neck, remove them and free him."

Proposal

The newspaper reported that 2Baba proposed to Ms Osawaru, a graduate of Igbinedion University, Edo State, on Thursday in the presence of friends.

In a viral video, the singer and Ms Osawaru were seen dancing together inside a house, surrounded by friends.

The footage also captured when 2Baba performed a song before presenting a ring to the lawmaker, who holds a Master's in Film Production from Full Sail University, USA. The couple then shared a long embrace.

The 49-year-old singer's proposal to Ms Osawaru, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), followed a wave of online speculation after their photos and videos surfaced.

Their relationship became the talk of the town when 2Baba made an unexpected appearance at the State House of Assembly during a plenary session, fueling rumours and seemingly confirming his romance with Ms Osawaru.

On Tuesday, however, 2Baba put all doubts to rest by announcing on Instagram that he had married the lawmaker.

Background

Seventeen days after ending his relationship with Annie, the singer proposed to Ms Osawaru.

His romance with Annie started as a friendship in 1999 before blossoming into love.

Annie rose to fame in 2004 after starring in 2Baba's iconic 'African Queen' music video, which sent her into the spotlight.

In 2008, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Isabella. On Valentine's Day in 2012, 2Baba proposed to Annie in Lagos, and they held a private wedding later that year.

Their grand white wedding unfolded in Dubai on 23 March 2013. The following year, they welcomed their second daughter, Olivia.

Throughout their marriage, they encountered numerous challenges, mainly due to 2Baba's past relationship with Pero Adeniyi, the mother of three of his children.

Despite public scrutiny and turbulence, they renewed their vows in 2022 to mark their 10th anniversary, reaffirming their commitment and solidifying their place as one of Nigeria's most celebrated celebrity couples.

Following 2Baba's divorce announcement on 27 January, Annie has remained absent from social media.

As of press time, Ms Osawaru has not responded.

A check on her social media pages shows that her last post, about free JAMB registration for her constituents, was made on Thursday.