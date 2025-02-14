Liberia: This Is Our Time for Liberia to Be Seated At the UN Security Council, but ...

opinion

The government of President Joseph N. Boakai is applauded for the launch of the national campaign for Liberia's candidacy for a seat to become a Non-Permanent Member of the UN Security (UNSC) for the 2026-2027 term.

Launching the national campaign for Liberia's bid for a non-permanent member seat on the UN Security Council, Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti declared, "This is our time." She noted: "Liberia must be on the Security Council, Liberia deserves to be on the Security Council, and Liberia will be on the Security Council."

Minister Nyanti, an international development expert, who has served as Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations, highlighted Liberia's legacy as a founding member of the UN and its enduring legacy for freedom and justice. She added that the bid was not just a diplomatic move but a representation of Liberia's transformative story from war to peace.

The Liberian Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of a national launch for the campaign. "War didn't hit us in the air. It hit us at home. But this is where we decided to have peace. Liberia's story isn't just for an administration to tell; it's a story for all Liberians, from all 15 counties, to share with the world," she stated.

Foreign Minister Nyanti indicated that Liberia's campaign is deeply rooted in its unique perspective on peace and security. Having endured civil war, hosted peacekeeping missions, and contributed troops to international peacekeeping operations, she added, the country's experiences offer valuable insights.

It may be recalled that in September 2024, Liberia launched her campaign for a seat as a Non-Permanent Member of the UN Security Council on the margins of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The impressive ceremony was attended by former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and a host of distinguished international guests, including then US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Speaking at the auspicious occasion, President Boakai, who also addressed the UNGA for the first time since assuming the Liberian presidency in January 2024, underscored the significance of the occasion for Liberia and Africa, given Liberia's historic leadership role in Africa.

President Boakai highlighted Liberia's historical legacy as a founding member of the UN and its precursor, the League of Nations

"Liberia's history is closely intertwined with the ideals of the United Nations. Our commitment to fostering peace, resolving conflicts, and advocating for self-determination across Africa is well documented," President Boakai noted.

The Liberian leader also underscored Liberia's prominent leadership role in the establishment of significant continental and regional organizations, such as the Organization of African Unity (OAU) renamed the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the Mano River Union (MRU). These multilateral organizations, he added, have played vital roles across Africa.

Considering the need for the involvement and support of the Liberian public in this historic endeavor, Foreign Minister Nyanti, at the launch of the national campaign on February 11, called on communities, youth, and leaders across the nation to unite in this effort.

We applaud the government for the setting up of a National Steering Committee, comprising eminent statesmen and women, government entities, and civil society organizations, as part of the collective efforts to ensure a successful campaign.

However, there are questions regarding the composition of the National Steering Committee. While members of the committee are in the country, there is no known representation from the diaspora, especially the US-based diaspora, which has played pivotal roles for the welfare of Liberia and its people over the years. The inclusion of the Ministers of Justice and National Defense, respectively on the steering committee and the exclusion of the Minister of Information, who is responsible for dissemination of government information to the public, and the Minister of Education, who is responsible for educating the young people, need to be reconsidered.

Without a well-planned and effective information dissemination, this historic endeavor risks being undermined by negative information. If the government intends to use the campaign for the non-permanent member seat on the UNSC as a teaching moment for the young people in Liberian schools, the need to involve the Ministry of Education cannot be overemphasized.

Given my experience serving as a journalism scholar at the UN Headquarters and also during my tenure as a diplomat in Washington, one is cognizant that diplomacy requires a high level of trust and confidence. Accordingly, the Boakai government should be mindful in appointing individuals with credibility or integrity problems to prominent diplomatic posts, especially at the UN and in Washington. Liberia's efforts at the UN and in further enhancing its relationship with the US, our most important traditional and bilateral partner, could be undermined, if the Americans have concerns about the credibility of our country's representatives.

In this light, I call on Minister Nyanti to do more for the convening of the U.S.-Liberia Partnership Dialogue, which was established during the administration of President Sirleaf to institutionalize U.S.-Liberia relations and promote diplomacy and economic cooperation between the two countries. The Partnership Dialogue provides a flexible, non-binding mechanism to ensure sustained high-level, bilateral engagements on issues of mutual interest.

Indeed, this is Liberia's time to become a Non-Permanent Member of the UNSC. However, while applauding the Boakai administration for this historic endeavor, the need to proceed on the right course in order to ensure success cannot be overemphasized.

The Author

Gabriel I.H. Williams is a journalist, former diplomat and author. He can be reached at gabrielwilliams028@gmail.com.