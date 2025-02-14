Liberia: Nigerian Religious Leader Proclaims Weah As 'In-Coming President'

Former Liberian President George Weah received a prophetic declaration as the "incoming President of Liberia" by spiritual leader Primate Elijah Ayodele during the commissioning of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church's ultra-modern auditorium in Lagos. The grand ceremony, held on Thursday, February 13, 2025, was graced by esteemed personalities, including former Deputy Governor of Edo State Phillip Shaibu, Nigeria Football Federation President Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, the Oniworo of Iworo Kingdom Oba Oladele Kosoko, the Onisabe of Igbobi-Sabe Oba Owolabi Adeniyi, UN representatives, and other dignitaries.

The newly commissioned church auditorium, which has a capacity of 10,000 worshippers, was completed within a year following divine instruction to expand the house of God. The event formed part of Primate Ayodele's annual thanksgiving celebrations, which began in January and were set to conclude on Friday, February 14. The atmosphere was electrified with spiritual fervor as attendees witnessed a significant moment of prophecy regarding George Weah's political future.

During the event, Weah, who was invited to lead the commissioning, expressed deep gratitude to Primate Ayodele, referring to him as his spiritual father. He acknowledged the prophet's divine calling and unwavering support throughout his journey. "Primate Ayodele is a great man of God, and there is no better place for me to be than here, among God's people, commissioning this cathedral," Weah remarked. "I am honored to be part of this historic moment, and I dedicate this house of worship in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit."

In a moment that captivated the congregation, Primate Ayodele presented Weah with a Liberian flag, apparently symbolizing his return to power. Declaring him the "incoming President of Liberia," the Primate reaffirmed his belief that Weah would soon be restored to leadership. The prophetic declaration was met with thunderous applause and visible emotion from those in attendance, as many saw it as a divine affirmation of Weah's political resurgence.

Weah, in turn, presented a special gift to Primate Ayodele in appreciation of his prophetic guidance and spiritual mentorship.

Weah also participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a residential estate and a mosque.

Former Edo Deputy Governor Phillip Shaibu, who was also present, praised Primate Ayodele for his generosity and integrity, emphasizing that the invitation extended to him despite his current political status was a testament to the man of God's sincerity. "It is rare to be recognized in such a way when you are out of power," Shaibu noted. "But Primate Ayodele's love is genuine. Today, I witnessed him giving scholarships and financial aid, proving his dedication to uplifting society."

The event further showcased the Primate's philanthropic efforts, as scholarships were awarded to students, business owners received financial support, and journalists, church members, and widows were beneficiaries of various empowerment programs.