Nigeria: Burna Boy Graces Billboard France's 1st Cover Ahead of 'No Sign of Weakness' Release

Grammy superstar, Damini Ogulu, a.k.a. Burna Boy, has continued to break new grounds as he becomes the first-ever cover star of Billboard France, marking another milestone in his record-breaking career.

As the world eagerly awaits the release of his highly anticipated album, 'No Sign of Weakness', this historic moment reaffirms Burna Boy's status as a global icon shaping the future of African music.

In a collaborative post by Billboard France, they celebrate his meteoric rise from his studio in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to headlining the biggest stages across the world.

In their post, Billboard France praised Burna Boy for his cultural impact, calling him the ambassador of Nigeria's booming music scene. The platform highlighted his groundbreaking achievement as the first non-francophone African artist to headline France's legendary Stade de France in 2025, a feat that cements his dominance in the global music industry.

With over seven billion streams and a Grammy Award to his name, Burna Boy's signature Afrofusion--a blend of Afrobeats, hip-hop, and global sounds--has captivated audiences worldwide, fueling a cultural revolution.

This moment marks a defining chapter in Burna Boy's career as he continues to push boundaries and elevate African music to the world stage. With 'No Sign of Weakness' set to drop soon, fans can expect yet another groundbreaking project that showcases his artistry, storytelling, and global appeal. As he graces the cover of Billboard France, Burna Boy not only makes history but reinforces his legacy as a true pioneer of Afrofusion and a force to be reckoned with in the global music landscape.