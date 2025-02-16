POLICE have released names of 21 victims who perished in a fatal accident involving an Urban Connect bus and an Auro Transport Haulage truck near Lutumba Tollgate, along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Road, on February 13.
The accident claimed 24 lives on the spot, while another victim died later in hospital, bringing the total death toll to 25.
Police also confirmed that 29 injured passengers are receiving treatment at Beitbridge District Hospital, while two others remain admitted at Gwanda Provincial Hospital.
Thirteen critically injured passengers were transferred to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals for further medical care.
In a statement, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified 21 of the 25 deceased victims, who have already been confirmed by their next of kin.
The victims are:
- Gwiba Kezias (51) - Stoneridge, Harare
- Mudzingwa Origin (47) - Sese Village, Masvingo
- Tsitsi Mukaro - Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge
- Emma Mukaro - Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge
- Punich Masvenhise (45) - SDP, Beitbridge
- Richard Kandororo (37) - Maridale, Norton
- Vincent Bvumbe (35) - Shule Shule, Beitbridge
- Petronella Murungweni (26) - Mashavire, Beitbridge
- Jeke Paradzai (46) - Glen Norah, Harare
- Abell Rumbwere - Mashavire, Beitbridge
- Melissa Jackson (21) - Warren Park, Harare
- Natasha Tembo - SDP, Beitbridge
- Gilbert Gwinyai Mafi - Mbare, Harare
- Elizabeth Mauto (48) - Seke, Chitungwiza
- Faustina Zhakata Chibamu - Budiriro 5, Harare
- Mutsekwa Josphine - Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge
- Mollicious Kahanda (37) - Holiday Inn, Beitbridge
- Douglas Mandira (43) - Marlborough
- Angela Tembo - SDP, Beitbridge
- Taziva Nyashega - Hatcliffe, Harare
- Elton Marima - Old Medium, Beitbridge
Police have appealed to the public to help identify the remaining four victims.