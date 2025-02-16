Zimbabwe: Police Name Victims of Beitbridge-Masvingo Road Accident

Images of accident victims in “cardboard casts” spark public outrage.
15 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)

POLICE have released names of 21 victims who perished in a fatal accident involving an Urban Connect bus and an Auro Transport Haulage truck near Lutumba Tollgate, along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Road, on February 13.

The accident claimed 24 lives on the spot, while another victim died later in hospital, bringing the total death toll to 25.

Police also confirmed that 29 injured passengers are receiving treatment at Beitbridge District Hospital, while two others remain admitted at Gwanda Provincial Hospital.

Thirteen critically injured passengers were transferred to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals for further medical care.

In a statement, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified 21 of the 25 deceased victims, who have already been confirmed by their next of kin.

The victims are:

  1. Gwiba Kezias (51) - Stoneridge, Harare
  2. Mudzingwa Origin (47) - Sese Village, Masvingo
  3. Tsitsi Mukaro - Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge
  4. Emma Mukaro - Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge
  5. Punich Masvenhise (45) - SDP, Beitbridge
  6. Richard Kandororo (37) - Maridale, Norton
  7. Vincent Bvumbe (35) - Shule Shule, Beitbridge
  8. Petronella Murungweni (26) - Mashavire, Beitbridge
  9. Jeke Paradzai (46) - Glen Norah, Harare
  10. Abell Rumbwere - Mashavire, Beitbridge
  11. Melissa Jackson (21) - Warren Park, Harare
  12. Natasha Tembo - SDP, Beitbridge
  13. Gilbert Gwinyai Mafi - Mbare, Harare
  14. Elizabeth Mauto (48) - Seke, Chitungwiza
  15. Faustina Zhakata Chibamu - Budiriro 5, Harare
  16. Mutsekwa Josphine - Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge
  17. Mollicious Kahanda (37) - Holiday Inn, Beitbridge
  18. Douglas Mandira (43) - Marlborough
  19. Angela Tembo - SDP, Beitbridge
  20. Taziva Nyashega - Hatcliffe, Harare
  21. Elton Marima - Old Medium, Beitbridge

Police have appealed to the public to help identify the remaining four victims.

