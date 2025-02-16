POLICE have released names of 21 victims who perished in a fatal accident involving an Urban Connect bus and an Auro Transport Haulage truck near Lutumba Tollgate, along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Road, on February 13.

The accident claimed 24 lives on the spot, while another victim died later in hospital, bringing the total death toll to 25.

Police also confirmed that 29 injured passengers are receiving treatment at Beitbridge District Hospital, while two others remain admitted at Gwanda Provincial Hospital.

Thirteen critically injured passengers were transferred to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals for further medical care.

In a statement, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified 21 of the 25 deceased victims, who have already been confirmed by their next of kin.

The victims are:

Gwiba Kezias (51) - Stoneridge, Harare Mudzingwa Origin (47) - Sese Village, Masvingo Tsitsi Mukaro - Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge Emma Mukaro - Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge Punich Masvenhise (45) - SDP, Beitbridge Richard Kandororo (37) - Maridale, Norton Vincent Bvumbe (35) - Shule Shule, Beitbridge Petronella Murungweni (26) - Mashavire, Beitbridge Jeke Paradzai (46) - Glen Norah, Harare Abell Rumbwere - Mashavire, Beitbridge Melissa Jackson (21) - Warren Park, Harare Natasha Tembo - SDP, Beitbridge Gilbert Gwinyai Mafi - Mbare, Harare Elizabeth Mauto (48) - Seke, Chitungwiza Faustina Zhakata Chibamu - Budiriro 5, Harare Mutsekwa Josphine - Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge Mollicious Kahanda (37) - Holiday Inn, Beitbridge Douglas Mandira (43) - Marlborough Angela Tembo - SDP, Beitbridge Taziva Nyashega - Hatcliffe, Harare Elton Marima - Old Medium, Beitbridge

Police have appealed to the public to help identify the remaining four victims.