Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Declares Beitbridge Accident Which Killed 24 a National Disaster, Offers State-Assisted Funerals

The government has declared the accident which claimed 24 lives along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway on Thursday a national disaster and has pledged to assist bereaved families with funeral expenses.

The tragic accident occurred near Lutumba tollgate when a Beitbridge-bound Urban Connect bus collided with a truck transporting magnesium to Chirundu.

17 died on the spot, while seven others succumbed to their injuries upon admission at Beitbridge Hospital. More than 30 passengers were injured with 12 in critical condition.

In a statement, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said, "The death of 24 Zimbabweans in a head-on collision between an Urban Connect bus and a commercial haulage truck, along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway this morning, left me horrified and heartbroken.

"Fellow Zimbabweans, our nation does not deserve this at all, let alone experiencing such a tragic incident at the beginning of the year. We must do everything possible to prevent such unjustified loss of life.

"I therefore appeal to all motorists to exercise extreme caution on our roads, for the sake of both their fellow road users and themselves.

"All arms of government responsible for ensuring road safety are reminded to work tirelessly and use all legal means and powers available to them to reduce and ultimately end such carnage.

"Government has therefore declared this incident a national disaster and will accord victims of this horrendous crash state-assisted burials," Mnangagwa said.

He also wished those injured a speedy recovery.