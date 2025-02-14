Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Declares Beitbridge Accident Which Killed 24 a National Disaster, Offers State-Assisted Funerals

14 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

The government has declared the accident which claimed 24 lives along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway on Thursday a national disaster and has pledged to assist bereaved families with funeral expenses.

The tragic accident occurred near Lutumba tollgate when a Beitbridge-bound Urban Connect bus collided with a truck transporting magnesium to Chirundu.

17 died on the spot, while seven others succumbed to their injuries upon admission at Beitbridge Hospital. More than 30 passengers were injured with 12 in critical condition.

In a statement, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said, "The death of 24 Zimbabweans in a head-on collision between an Urban Connect bus and a commercial haulage truck, along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway this morning, left me horrified and heartbroken.

"Fellow Zimbabweans, our nation does not deserve this at all, let alone experiencing such a tragic incident at the beginning of the year. We must do everything possible to prevent such unjustified loss of life.

"I therefore appeal to all motorists to exercise extreme caution on our roads, for the sake of both their fellow road users and themselves.

"All arms of government responsible for ensuring road safety are reminded to work tirelessly and use all legal means and powers available to them to reduce and ultimately end such carnage.

"Government has therefore declared this incident a national disaster and will accord victims of this horrendous crash state-assisted burials," Mnangagwa said.

He also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.