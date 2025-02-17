Sudan: 'SAF Advancing On Khartoum's Republican Palace'

Khartoum / White Nile State — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) continue their advance on a number of fronts in the capital of Khartoum, according to observers on the ground. White Nile state witnessed a deadly exchange of artillery fire between the SAF and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), on Saturday.

Sources in the field tell Radio Dabanga that the SAF is continuing its advance towards the Republican Palace via a number of axes, indicating that the army has taken control of a number of buildings surrounding the palace. The army also took control of parts of the Sajana neighbourhood in Khartoum yesterday, sources report.

In a statement yesterday, the SAF confirmed their control over 'residential block 9', the El Nour Islamic Complex, the Bahri Thermal Power Plant, while they continue to advance into blocks 6, 2, and 11 and on the former headquarters of the Operations Authority, currently the RSF command headquarters.

In East Nile, the army advanced in a number of areas of Haj Youssef, and battles continued in the East Soba axis, while the armed forces continued to advance in the southern axis of Khartoum. The armed forces seek to control the strategic Soba Bridge, with the intent of separate the RSF positions in East Nile from those in Khartoum, and have reportedly penetrated deep into the areas controlled by the RSF in East Nile locality.

Waves of violence in East Nile

The Emergency Lawyers Group said that the neighbourhoods of East Nile in Khartoum State are exposed to waves of violence, as the ongoing attacks have resulted in dozens of civilian casualties, including dead and wounded, amid serious and systematic violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces against unarmed civilians.

In a statement, it pointed out that six civilians were killed last night and others were injured as a result of random shooting and repeated attacks. It pointed out to arbitrary arrests, kidnapping for ransom, and looting of markets, homes, and public facilities. Neighbourhoods are also being subjected to random shelling that threatens the lives of civilians, amid a complete power, water, and communications blackout, and a complete shutdown of bakeries and food outlets.

Progress in White Nile

In northern White Nile state, the SAF took control of the oil pumping station, Naima, El Qarasa, and Wad Shala'i areas. The SAF now seem to have control over all the pumping stations that were previously controlled by the RSF. The movements of the armed forces in northern White Nile aim to control the Jebel Awlya reservoir and separate the RSF contingents in Khartoum and Omdurman.

Conflicting news about Habila

SAF soldiers published videos in which they confirmed their intention to control El Qatana and then the Jabel Awlya reservoir. The SAF published video clips this morning claiming to be in control of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Command in Habila, South Kordofan, indicating the withdrawal of the RSF forces toward Debibat.

Yesterday, however, RSF troops were shown deployed in front of the of the 53rd Infantry Brigade in Habila, denying that the army had taken control of the area.