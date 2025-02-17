Uganda: Fat Boy Dismisses Besigye's Frail Look As a 'Ploy'

Then that implies all the concern people have been showing has been fake because it was a ploy all along - Fat Boy

Controversial radio personality James Onen, widely known as Fatboy, has sparked outrage with his comments on opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye's deteriorating health due to his prolonged hunger strike.

Besigye, who has been in custody despite a Supreme Court ruling ordering his release, is reportedly frail, prompting concern from the public and government officials.

Onen, however, dismissed these concerns in posts on X (formerly Twitter), questioning the sincerity of those expressing worry.

Responding to Information and National Guidance minister Chris Baryomunsi's statement that he had urged Besigye to eat, Onen wrote, "Then that implies all the concern people have been showing has been fake because it was a ploy all along."

He went further, arguing that hunger strikes were self-inflicted and doctors should simply advise Besigye to eat rather than engage in "political posturing."

He added, "A hunger strike is defeatist. Without eating, how will doctors even know if you have other ailments that are causing you to be weak?"

Citing a Japanese saying, he concluded, "You can't fight a battle on an empty stomach."

Onen's remarks have been met with widespread condemnation, with many drawing comparisons to past instances where public figures' health struggles were downplayed, such as the late Muhammad Ssegirinya.

Critics accuse him of insensitivity, with some arguing that his comments disregard the purpose of hunger strikes as a form of protest.

The controversy comes amid reports that Besigye was secretly taken to The Clinic in Bugolobi on Sunday evening under a heavy security presence.

Deputy Kampala Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura revealed that family and close friends were not allowed to see him before he was driven back to Luzira Prison.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His continued detention, despite the Supreme Court ruling, has fueled further criticism of the government's handling of his case.

A controversial media figure, Onen is known for his blunt commentary. Formerly a longtime host at Sanyu FM, he now runs RX Radio, an online station where he continues to push provocative views.

His latest remarks have reignited debate over the role of media personalities in public discourse and the ethics of mocking political detainees' health struggles.