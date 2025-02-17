Uganda: Bobi Wine - Besigye Weak but Unyielding Amid Worsening Health

Besigye sends his energy and tells us to fight on. Don't give up

National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, has revealed that they were unable to see Dr. Kizza Besigye during their visit to Luzira Prison, as authorities informed them that he was too weak to leave his bed.

Despite his deteriorating health, Kyagulanyi said Besigye remains resolute.

He conveyed a message from the opposition leader, urging Ugandans to continue fighting for the freedom of all political prisoners.

"He told us to fight not just for him, but for all political prisoners, especially those illegally detained, including those jailed by military courts," Bobi Wine said.

Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate and veteran opposition leader, has been on hunger strike since Wednesday last week, reportedly growing increasingly weak. His continued detention has alarmed opposition figures, who accuse the government of using political persecution to silence dissent.

Bobi Wine, alongside Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi and NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, visited Luzira Prison to check on detained opposition figures.

While they managed to meet some prisoners, they were denied access to Besigye. However, Bobi Wine confirmed that despite harsh conditions, many detainees remain in high spirits.

Kyagulanyi vowed to continue advocating for Besigye's release and that of other political prisoners, emphasising that the struggle for democracy in Uganda would not be deterred by arrests or intimidation.

"Besigye sends his energy and tells us to fight on. Don't give up," he added.

Besigye, who has been on remand for nearly three months, remains in prison despite a Supreme Court ruling ordering his release.

During his latest court appearance, he appeared visibly weak and struggled to breathe, sparking emotional reactions from supporters.

Arrested on November 16, 2024, and charged with treason before a military court, Besigye was ordered released by the Supreme Court last month.

However, authorities have yet to comply with the ruling, raising concerns over the government's defiance of judicial decisions.

On Sunday, Besigye was reportedly taken under tight security to a medical facility at Bugolobi Village Mall for urgent treatment.