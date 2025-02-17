Rwanda: M23 Calls for Peace Talks After Taking Control of Bukavu

M23 attacks have resulted in conflicts that have, combined with clashes from various armed groups in the region, resulted in the mass displacement of over seven million people.

The AFC/M23 rebel movement in eastern DR Congo has called for direct peace talks with the Congolese government after seizing control of Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu Province, on Sunday, February 16.

ALSO READ: M23 captureBukavu city in latest advance

In a statement released Sunday evening, AFC/M23 said its forces entered Bukavu to "restore security" and "assist the population," adding that government forces and their allies abandoned the city, after causing insecurity, looting and committing massacres.

"Since the morning of Sunday, February 16, 2025, our forces have been working to restore the security for the people and their property, much to the satisfaction of the entire population," AFC/M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said in the statement.

ALSO READ: M23 commander who took part in seizure of Goma links FDLR toMONUSCO

The group reiterated its call for dialogue with the Kinshasa government to address the root causes of the ongoing conflict and push for governance reforms.

AFC/M23 also invited political and social forces opposed to President Félix Tshisekedi's administration to join what it described as a "constitutional struggle" for change.

The surroundings of Bukavu saw heavy fighting in recent days between the rebels and government coalition, which includes Burundian forces and FDLR and Wazalendo militias.

The fall of Bukavu city into the hands of M23 followed Friday's capture of Kavumu airport, located about 25 kilometres from the city centre. The rebels on Saturday urged Burundian forces to withdraw from DR Congo, saying their presence was unjustified.

The rebels warned that any military action against their positions could undermine peace efforts and that they would defence themselves.

"If the [Congolese army] and their allies abandon their unsuccessful military campaign, the conditions for a ceasefire will be met," Kanyuka stated.

Despite the recent losses, including the fall of Goma city in North Kivu on January 27, the Congolese government has declined talks with the rebels, saying negotiations would be a red line.