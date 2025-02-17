Rwanda: M23 Capture Bukavu City in Latest Advance

A woman walks through the Bushagara displacement site with four of her children.

The AFC/M23 rebels captured Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu Province, late on Saturday, February 15, after the city was besieged for days in the latest advancement against the Congolese government coalition.

The New Times got first sight of some of the rebel fighters at Rusizi 1 Border Post at 10am on Sunday, hours after the rebels had taken over most parts of the city.

ALSO READ: M23 commander who took part in seizure of Goma links FDLR toMONUSCO

The fall of Bukavu into the hands of the M23 came three days after they captured Kavumu airport.

On Saturday, businessmen from the Congolese city, which borders Rwanda and Burundi, told The New Times that the rebels should quickly move in, fully capture, and secure the entire of Bukavu so as to end the vandalism and looting that was being done by militiamen and criminals after the government army coalition started fleeing on Friday.

ALSO READ: \'Are you ready to fight?\' When M23 commander confronted SADC camp

One of the businessmen, and his colleague, were among a number of Bukavu residents who, on Friday, decided to temporarily relocate to neighbouring Rwanda's Rusizi city as they wait for the situation back to normalise.

The AFC/M23 rebels on Friday captured Kavumu airport, which is located about 25 kilometres from Bukavu, and raised the hopes of people in city that "the city would also soon be in safe hands."

ALSO READ: South Kivu: M23 claimscapture of Kavumu airport

Hours after the capture of Kavumu, videos circulated on social media showing columns of rebel troops entering some suburbs of Bukavu. Others showed Congolese and their allied Burundian troops fleeing.

The rebels have made significant gains since the beginning of 2025. On January 27, they captured Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province.