Somalia and U.S. Military Joint Operation Targets ISIS Militants in Puntland

Mogadishu, Somalia — A joint military operation between the Federal Government of Somalia and the U.S. Africa Command (US AFRICOM) was carried out earlier today in the mountainous areas of Calmiskaad in the Bari region of Puntland, targeting Daesh (ISIS) militants.

The operation was strategically planned and is part of ongoing efforts to combat the extremist group, with the Puntland Darawish forces playing a key role in eliminating Daesh from the region.

The operation is still ongoing, and an assessment of the casualties inflicted on ISIS forces is underway. Authorities have stated that a full report with detailed information on the operation will be released once it concludes.

The Somali Federal Government, in collaboration with its U.S. partners, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening efforts against the terrorist groups Al-Shabaab and ISIS, focusing on ensuring national security and stability.

This operation highlights the continued military efforts in Somalia to eradicate extremist groups that pose a significant threat to the country and the broader Horn of Africa region.