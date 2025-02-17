Rwanda: M23 Demands Withdrawal of Burundian Forces From Congolese Territory

A woman walks through the Bushagara displacement site with four of her children.

The M23, in a communique issued on Saturday, February 15, demanded the immediate withdrawal of Burundian forces from DR Congo territory, saying their presence is "unjustified."

Burundi deployed its forces in various parts of eastern DR Congo under an offensive mandate to fight against the M23 rebel group which is at loggerheads with the DR Congo government over persecution and denial of rights.

"The AFC/M23 demands the immediate withdrawal of the Burundian National Defence Forces from Congolese territory, particularly in Nkomo, Nyangezi, the Ruzizi Plain, and surrounding areas," the communique reads in part signed by Lawrence Kanyuka, the alliance's spokesperson.

On February 14, the AFC/M23 took control of Kavumu Military Airport, and said the move was aimed to prevent the FARDC and its allies which include Burundi National Defence Forces (FNDB), FDLR, and Wazalendo from continuing to use the facility as a base to launch attacks against civilian populations.

The communique went on to note that the presence of Burundian forces is unjustified, and that they must return to Burundi.

"The military operations conducted by these forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have exacerbated ethnic cleansing, mass atrocities, and an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, posing a serious threat to the local population," M23 said. "It is therefore imperative that they leave the DRC without delay."

The M23 also claimed that following the FARDC coalition's defeat, they retreated in disarray, abandoning the city of Bukavu after engaging in looting and other abuses.

"We urge the people of Bukavu to organize local vigilance committees to maintain security and to appoint honest and responsible individuals to lead them. We call on the population to remain in control of their city and not to give in to panic. The AFC/M23 reaffirms its commitment to defending the people of Bukavu against the undisciplined FARDC forces," it read.