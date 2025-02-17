Nigeria: Canada - Disregard 'Malicious Allegations' On Visa Denials for Invictus Games - DHQ Urges Nigerians

The Defence Headquarters has urged Nigerians to disregard "the malicious allegations" and support the armed forces' efforts to enhance national security and promote the welfare of servicemen and women.

The Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, in a statement on Monday, faulted the allegations regarding Nigerian military's request for visas to attend the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.

He urged Nigerians to support the officers, men, and women who sustained various degrees of injuries while protecting the nation.

According to him, the need for accurate information at this time cannot be overemphasised.

Gusau said the Nigerian military received an invitation to participate in the Invictus Games with its team, which comprised three officers and 21 players, including the team's physiotherapist.

He explained that the Invictus Games Foundation catered for the team's accommodation and feeding needs, along with those of other participating nations.

"However, in spite of our best efforts, only 14 members of the team, excluding the team leader, captain, and physiotherapist, were granted visas.

"Regrettably, seven of our athletes who had the potential to excel were denied visas, preventing them from participating in the Games.

"Notwithstanding this setback, our team's outstanding performance earned Nigeria gold, silver, and bronze medals, proudly placing our nation and Africa on the global map of the Invictus Games.

"Furthermore, the participation of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, would have added mental strength to our troops.

"It is on record that the Chief of Defence Staff has initiated laudable efforts to boost the morale of our service personnel who risk their lives to protect our nation and its people.

The Invictus Foundation Centre, which is the first in Africa and currently under construction, is part of this initiative to provide care and mental healing for our wounded personnel," he said. (NAN)