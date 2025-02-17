Nigeria: Adeleke's Emergence As Vanguard Personality of the Year Testament to Years of Hard Work - Akinleye

The Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has said the emergence of Dr. Deji Adeleke as Vanguard Personality of the Year testifies to his decades of contributions to economic growth.

Akinleye described the choice of Adeleke as fitting, saying the award also highlights his philanthropic activities. Akinleye, who said this in a statement, described the honor as well-deserved. He stated that the recognition bestowed upon the President of Adeleke University and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Holdings Limited is a testament to his outstanding work and philanthropic contributions.

Akinleye commended Adeleke for his selflessness and the positive impact he has had across various sectors in the country, which have been yielding significant results and contributing to the nation's economic growth. The Osun Chief of Staff also acknowledged the visionary leadership qualities exhibited by Adeleke, noting that these attributes, among others, led the management of Vanguard Newspapers to recognize him as the 2024 Man of the Year.

His words: "I want to congratulate my father on the well-deserved honor bestowed upon him by the management of Vanguard Newspapers as 'Vanguard 2024 Man of the Year.' "This further attests to your invaluable contributions to the country's economic growth and highlights your philanthropic efforts. "I am not surprised that you were chosen--your visionary leadership has touched many lives, and your simplicity has set you apart from your peers. "On behalf of my family, I wish to celebrate this achievement with you and express our optimism that many more accolades will follow in recognition of your selfless service to society. Congratulations, sir, and more wins, Insha Allah."