South Africa Probes Fatal Shooting of Openly Gay Imam Muhsin Hendricks

Police in South Africa are investigating the death of Muhsin Hendricks. Recognised as the world's first openly gay imam, Hendricks was shot dead Saturday in the southern city of Gqeberha, in what LGBTQI+ organisations believe may have been a hate crime though the police have yet to confirm the motive.

Police confirmed the authenticity of a widely circulated video showing Hendricks' vehicle trying to pull away while another blocked its exit.

"Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle," the Eastern Cape police force said in a statement.

"Thereafter they fled the scene, and the driver noticed that Hendricks, who was seated at the back of the vehicle was shot and killed."

Police said the motive for the murder was unknown and that an investigation was ongoing.

Justice Deputy Minister Andries Nel told South African media on Monday that the police were "hot on the heels" of the killers and that his department would also be working with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on the matter.

According to several online testimonies, Hendricks was killed after he had reportedly officiated at a lesbian wedding, though this has not been officially confirmed.

ILGA family in shock

The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) denounced the killing.

"The ILGA World family is in deep shock at the news of the murder of Muhsin Hendricks, and calls on authorities to thoroughly investigate what we fear may be a hate crime," executive director Julia Ehrt said in a statement.

Hendricks came out as gay in 1996 and in the same year founded The Inner Circle, an organisation providing support and a safe space for queer Muslims seeking to reconcile their faith and sexuality. He then went on to set up the inclusive Masjidul Ghurbaah mosque at Wynberg near his birthplace of Cape Town.

The mosque provides "a safe space in which queer Muslims and marginalised women can practise Islam", its website states.

Hendricks, the subject of a 2022 documentary called "The Radical", had previously alluded to threats against him but preferred not to hire bodyguards saying the need to be authentic was "greater than the fear to die".

The Muslim Judicial Council has condemned the murder and all violence against the LGBT community, while underlining its deep disagreement with the imam's views.

South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, with some 28,000 murders in the year to February 2024, according to police data.