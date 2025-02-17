South Africa: Bring to Justice the Killers of Imam Muhsin Hendricks - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

Imam Muhsin Hendricks ran the Inner Circle, an organisation focused on helping queer Muslims embrace their faith and sexuality. He also was the imam at the People’s Mosque in Wynberg.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town has joined the Muslim Judicial Council in condemning the murder of Imam Muhsin Hendricks in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.



He said in a statement today:

"We send our deepest condolences to the family of Imam Hendricks and his community at this tragic loss. We pray that those responsible for this horrific killing will be brought to justice, and we affirm the rights and dignity of all God's people."

While police have not yet ascertained the motive for Imam Hendricks's murder, he is widely known as an openly gay public figure.

ISSUED BY THE OFFICE OF THE ANGLICAN ARCHBISHOP OF CAPE TOWN