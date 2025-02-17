Sudan: UN Urges Global Action to Aid 26mn Sudanese Devastated By the War

Geneva — The United Nations today will launch a response plan to provide $6 billion for about 26 million Sudanese in need in the country and the region, due to the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which broke out nearly two years ago.

The violence in Sudan continues to claim civilian lives. Hospitals, markets, and other infrastructure are destroyed. Parts of the country are facing a risk of famine since early last year. Refugees in desperate need of assistance are living rough in neighbouring countries, where local resources are also stretched.

Today, the United Nations and partners launch the 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan for Sudan, as announced by UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the High-level Humanitarian Conference for the People of Sudan in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Friday.

"Sudan is a humanitarian emergency of shocking proportions," said Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher. "Famine is taking hold. An epidemic of sexual violence rages. Children are being killed and injured. The suffering is appalling. But our plan is a lifeline to millions. We need to stop the fighting, the funding to deliver for the Sudanese people, and better access by land, sea and air to those who need help."

"Today, one-third of Sudan's entire population is displaced. The consequences of this horrific and senseless conflict spread far beyond Sudan's borders," said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

"Neighbouring countries have shown great solidarity by welcoming refugees, even when more are arriving every day. But their resources are stretched - essentials such as water, shelter and health services are scarce - and Sudan needs urgent support. The international community must step up and help, not just to ensure that emergency aid and life-saving protection can continue without disruption, but also to end the violence and restore peace to Sudan."

Famine

Famine conditions have been reported in at least five locations in Sudan, including camps for displaced people in Darfur and in the western Nuba Mountains.

The situation is expected to worsen by May when the lean season begins. With fighting continuing and basic services collapsing in much of the country, the crisis is set to worsen, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release this morning.

The Sudan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan aims to reach nearly 21 million vulnerable people with life-saving assistance and protection, the highest number of people in any UN-coordinated plan this year and requires $4.2 billion in support.

The region

To date, nearly 3.5 million people have sought safety in neighbouring countries further stretching already scarce services and resources.

The Regional Refugee Response Plan will prioritise the delivery of life-saving assistance and protection, including emergency shelters, relocation from border areas to safer locations, psychosocial support, clean water, health care and education.

Humanitarian partners will need $1.8 billion to support 4.8 million people in the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, South Sudan and Uganda. The plan also aims to help host countries strengthen national services and implement programmes that will help bring stability.

Without immediate funding, two-thirds of refugee children will be denied access to primary education, threatening an entire generation. Up to 4.8 million refugees and host community members will continue to face severe food insecurity, with at least 1.8 million going without food assistance. Already strained health systems may collapse.

$6 billion

The UN is appealing for US$6 billion to assist nearly 26 million people inside the country and in the region.

Last year, humanitarian organisations reached more than 15.6 million people across Sudan with US$1.8 billion in support.