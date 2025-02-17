Nigeria: Top 10 African Countries With Shortest Work Schedules

Across the world, work hours vary significantly, and African countries are no exception with some on the continent notable for their relatively shorter workweeks.

According to data from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), several African nations maintain a lower average of working hours, fostering better work-life balance, improved well-being, and increased productivity.

While many countries still struggle with excessive work hours in specific industries, these nations have made notable progress in ensuring a more balanced approach to employment.

Here's a look at the top 10 African countries with the shortest average work hours per week:

1. Rwanda - 30.4 hours per week

Rwanda leads the continent with an impressively short average workweek of 30.4 hours. Only 12% of its workforce logs 49 or more hours weekly. Globally, Rwanda ranks 4th for its relatively relaxed work schedule, a result of strong labor policies and a focus on work-life balance.

2. Somalia - 31.4 hours per week

Somalia follows closely behind, with an average workweek of 31.4 hours. Ranked 5th globally, Somalia has only 10% of workers exceeding 49 hours per week, positioning it as an outlier in the region for its shorter work schedules.

3. Ethiopia - 31.9 hours per week

With an average of 31.9 hours per week, Ethiopia ranks 9th worldwide. Despite this relatively short workweek, about 15% of the workforce still puts in over 49 hours weekly.

4. Madagascar - 34.5 hours per week

Workers in Madagascar clock an average of 34.5 hours per week. With just 10% exceeding 49 hours, Madagascar ranks 20th globally, offering a favorable work-life balance for its workforce.

5. Democratic Republic of Congo - 36.3 hours per week

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), employees work an average of 36.3 hours per week. Around 15% of workers exceed 49 hours weekly. The DRC ranks 34th globally, reflecting a relatively balanced work culture.

6. Mozambique - 36.4 hours per week

Mozambique follows closely, with a weekly average of 36.4 hours. Approximately 19% of employees work over 49 hours, placing the country in 35th position globally for shorter work schedules.

7. Comoros - 37.8 hours per week

In Comoros, the average workweek stands at 37.8 hours. About 13% of the workforce logs more than 49 hours. Ranking 51st worldwide, Comoros demonstrates a commitment to balancing professional and personal life.

8. Ghana - 38.5 hours per week

Ghana's workweek averages 38.5 hours, with 24% of workers exceeding 49 hours. While slightly longer than some countries on this list, Ghana ranks 61st globally for shorter working hours.

9. Tanzania - 39.7 hours per week

Tanzania records an average of 39.7 hours per week. However, 28% of its workforce still endures extended hours, placing it 81st globally.

10. Niger - 39.7 hours per week

Tied with Tanzania, Niger also averages 39.7 working hours weekly. However, a slightly higher 29% of its employees work over 49 hours, positioning the country 83rd globally for work duration.

Vanguard News