Nigeria: Jigawa Governor Flags Off 'Kanya Babba' Multi-Billion Naira Road Project

The governor's spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel in a statement said the project, awarded at a cost of ₦6.3 billion, is yet another significant step in the administration's commitment to improving infrastructure and enhancing road network across the region.

The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi on Sunday officially flagged off the construction of the Kanya Babba (Kwanar Duzau)-Kankare-Ballada-Duzau-Danhill-Kyambo-Mundu-Goron Maje road located in Babura Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event, Governor Namadi emphasized the importance of the road network in facilitating economic growth, improving access to essential services, and enhancing the livelihoods of local communities.

The governor reaffirmed his administration's dedication to delivering quality infrastructure that will stand the test of time.

The project, after completion, is expected to boost trade, ease transportation challenges, and open up new economic opportunities for residents along the route.

Mr Namadi was accompanied at the event by important dignitaries including the Deputy Governor, Aminu Usman, the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa'idu Ahmad and the Speaker, Jigawa State House of Assembly, Hon Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin.