Mali: 48 Killed in Mali Gold Mine Collapse

At least 48 people, mostly women, were killed when an illegal gold mine collapsed near Kéniéba in the gold-rich Kayes region in western Mali.

The victims were reportedly searching for gold scraps in open-pit areas left by industrial miners when the ground gave way. According to reports, some victims fell into the water, including a woman carrying her baby.

This marks Mali's second deadly mining accident in three weeks, following a tunnel flood in January that killed at least 10 people and left many others missing. More than 70 people were killed when a tunnel at a gold mining site collapsed in 2024.

The country is among the poorest in the world and possesses a large amount of natural resources, such as gold, iron ore, manganese, lithium, and uranium. However, informal mining, also known as artisanal mining, continues to pose significant challenges.