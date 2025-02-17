Mali: 48 Killed in Mali Gold Mine Collapse

17 February 2025
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

At least 48 people, mostly women, were killed when an illegal gold mine collapsed near Kéniéba in the gold-rich Kayes region in western Mali.

The victims were reportedly searching for gold scraps in open-pit areas left by industrial miners when the ground gave way. According to reports, some victims fell into the water, including a woman carrying her baby.

This marks Mali's second deadly mining accident in three weeks, following a tunnel flood in January that killed at least 10 people and left many others missing.  More than 70 people were killed when a tunnel at a gold mining site collapsed in 2024.

The country is among the poorest in the world and possesses a large amount of natural resources, such as gold, iron ore, manganese, lithium, and uranium. However, informal mining, also known as artisanal mining, continues to pose significant challenges.

