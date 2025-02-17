Zimbabwe: HIV Patients Spend Long Hours in Queues to Get Treatment Amid Nurse Shortage Following USAID Funding Cessation

HIV patients in Epworth constituency on the outskirts of Harare are currently facing hours-long queues for life saving medical services due to severe nurse shortages following the cessation of USAID funding.

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's America First policy, the US Embassy in Zimbabwe paused all U.S. foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and USAID for review.

This move has led to the temporary suspension of services at New Start Centres and truck stop clinics across the country impacting patients on antiretroviral therapy (ART) and those seeking PrEP refills.

Additionally, USAID withdrew its nursing staff.

Speaking in a parliamentary session Wednesday, Epworth Member of Parliament, Zivanai Mhetu raised concerns over shortages of nurses, condoms, and antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) in his constituency demanding to know when the government will restore normal HIV services.

Mhetu said condoms and ARVs were almost running out.

"When are nurses coming and when are condoms and ARVs going to be distributed?

"We were mocked in the constituencies, especially from my area, there are so many long and scary queues because (USAID) withdrew the services of their nurses.

"Before the condoms and ARVs finish, we want to know when those drugs are going to be distributed," Mhetu said.

Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda said the funding gap wrought by Trump's policy shift was being looked into.

"lt is work in progress to close the gap resulting from the withdrawal of the funding and that will include those medical devices that the people so affected require will be addressed through that task force that has been formed by the minister," said Mudenda.

Approximately 1.2 million Zimbabweans benefit from the U.S President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and over 1,600 public hospitals and clinics have received training and technical support from the U.S. government.