Gambian Bakers Temporarily Agree to Keep Bread Prices At D10 After Strike

After a brief strike that led to a bread shortage in parts of Banjul and the Kanifing Municipality, the Gambia Bakers Association on Monday agreed to temporarily maintain the price of bread at 10 dalasis (D10) following talks with the Ministry of Trade and other stakeholders.

The decision comes after bakers initially announced plans to raise prices to D13, citing rising costs of production. At a press conference on Saturday, the association argued that the cost of flour, yeast, and other baking essentials had surged, making the business unsustainable at current prices.

"We have temporarily agreed to continue baking bread and selling it at D10 while a task force examines the issue and proposes a solution," Lamin Dibba, the association's secretary general, told Foroyaa. "We will encourage our members to return to their bakeries while discussions continue."

Over the weekend, some bakers halted production in protest, resulting in shortages in certain areas. A survey of local bakeries and shops on Monday found that while some were receiving deliveries, others remained without bread.

Mr. Dibba confirmed that the association met with the Ministry of Trade and other stakeholders on Monday to present their case. "We explained why we are pushing for a price adjustment," he said. "The cost of producing bread has increased drastically, and it's affecting the business."

According to bakers, their initial plan was to raise prices from D10 to D15 but, after negotiations, they settled on a proposed increase to D13. However, with no immediate resolution, the government and the Bakers Association have agreed to maintain the current price while a technical team, including representatives from the Bakers Association, the Ministry of Trade, and consumer protection groups, reviews the issue.

"This decision is only temporary," Mr. Dibba cautioned. "If the authorities fail to address the matter, we will ensure a fair balance for our industry."

At a bakery in Manjai, where production had briefly halted, baker Abubacarr Jallow voiced frustration. "If you're not in this business, you won't understand how difficult it is," he said. "The costs of all our ingredients keep rising. Many of us are only staying because we have no other trade."

Others echoed similar concerns. "Everything in the market is getting more expensive, yet the price of bread is expected to stay the same," said Lamarana Bah, a local motorcyclist. "If the government insists on keeping prices at D10, they should also ensure that the costs of flour and yeast go down."

For now, bread prices remain unchanged, but the debate over affordability versus sustainability for bakers is far from over.