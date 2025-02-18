Nigeria: NHRC, NACA Collaborate to Enforce Rights of People Living With HIV/Aids, Other Marginalised Nigerians

Abuja — National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in collaboration with National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), as part of its implementation of the Global Funds Grant Circle 7 (GT7), inaugurated Access to Justice Coordination Forum to enforce the rights of people living with HIV and other marginalised Nigerians.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja on Monday, Executive Secretary of NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, expressed displeasure at criminalisation based on sexual preference.

Ojukwu said, "Access to justice is a fundamental pillar of human rights and the rule of law. It ensures that individuals, regardless of their socio-economic status, gender, health condition, or background, can seek and obtain remedies when their rights are violated.

"This forum is a crucial step in strengthening our collective efforts to bridge the justice gap for people living with HIV/AIDS, key populations, and other marginalised groups who continue to face stigma, discrimination, and systemic barriers in accessing legal redress and social justice."

He said, "Despite significant progress in addressing HIV-related discrimination, many affected individuals still encounter violations of their rights in healthcare, employment, and social settings.

"Stigma continues to fuel fear, misinformation, and exclusion, making it imperative for us to reinforce legal protections and ensure that justice mechanisms are accessible, responsive, and effective."

Ojukwu stated, "The enactment of the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act of 2014 has equally brought to the fore challenges of discrimination, indiscriminate arrest, torture and inhuman and degrading treatment on key populations in Nigeria.

"NHRC and other organisations have been on the forefront in seeking for justice for victims of human rights violations related to sexual or gender identity across Nigeria. We will not stop."

He said with support from Global Fund, NHRC would within the next two years embark on a series of programmes, comprising capacity building, policy and legal reforms to safeguard the rights of Nigerians against discrimination and criminalisation.

Ojukwu said institutional channels would also be explored to provide access to justice, "and working with other partners, to support class and individual legal actions in line with sections 5 and 6 of the NHRC (Amendment) Act of 2010".

He expressed NHRC's commitment to working with stakeholders to safeguard human rights and promote social justice for all Nigerians.

He acknowledged, "However, no individual agency no matter how well resourced can achieve access to justice alone.

"We believe that this forum will continue to work together, generate and share best practices, contribute organisational resources and jointly advocate for stronger legal frameworks, improved access to justice, and better protection for people living with HIV and other key populations and marginalised people in Nigeria."

In his goodwill message, Country Director of United Nations AIDS (UNAIDS), Dr. Leopold Zekeng, said, "People living with HIV/AIDS often face significant barriers to justice. These barriers include stigma, discrimination, lack of awareness about their rights, inadequate legal support, institutional bias, economic constraints, amongst others.

"Many individuals are sometimes denied access to essential services, face unjust treatment in the workplace, and are subjected to social exclusion. These injustices not only violate their basic human rights but also hinder their ability to live healthy and fulfilling lives. This indeed is a profound human rights issue that demands our urgent attention and action."

Zekeng, who was represented Oluwafisayo Fakayode, said, "At UNAIDS, we believe that justice is not just a concept, but a fundamental human right that must be accessible to all, regardless of their health status, identity, or circumstances."

He said right to access to justice was multidimensional, stressing that it "encompasses justiciability, availability, accessibility, good quality, the provision of remedies for victims/survivors and the accountability of justice systems".

Zekeng explained, "This Access to Justice Coordination Forum is a testament to all our unwavering commitment to dismantle the barriers that prevent individuals from accessing the justice they deserve. Addressing this issue requires a collective effort.

"Governments, civil society organisations, healthcare providers, legal practitioners, and communities must work together to create an environment where people living with HIV/AIDS can access justice without fear or prejudice.

"We must share best practices, support each other's efforts, and hold each other accountable to ensure that justice is accessible to all."

In a goodwill message, Director General, NACA, Dr. Temitope Ilori, pledged NACA's readiness to continue to lead the national response to HIV/AIDS, saying the partnership with NHRC will empower the agency to address both health and human rights dimensions of the disease.

Ilori stated, "We must note that the success of this forum will depend on one that is present here- our ability to work across sectors, leveraging our diverse expertise to create effective strategies that promote equitable access to justice for all Nigerians.

"We look forward to this forum's positive impact on our collective efforts to build a more just and inclusive society. May this initiative serve as a model for future collaborations across Africa's health and justice sectors."