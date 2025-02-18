Zimbabwe: Singing for Supper, Breakfast and Lunch - Chivayo Wades Into Zanu-PF Factional Wars, Says Mnangagwa Doing 'Exceptionally Well'

Controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has backed the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule beyond the constitutionally stipulated two-term limit, inserting himself into the ruling party's ongoing factional battles, which show no signs of abating.

The push to extend Mnangagwa's rule has deepened divisions within the ruling party, with two factions emerging at loggerheads. One faction, loyal to Mnangagwa, is advocating for the suspension of the 2028 elections to allow him to remain in power until 2030.

Meanwhile, another faction, believed to be aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, is pushing for adherence to the constitutional term limits.

Chivayo, a beneficiary of controversial government deals, has apparently chosen a side in the factional dispute, praising Mnangagwa for having done "exceptionally well".

"This development in the USA got me deeply reflecting on our beloved Country, where H. E. President Mnangagwa has demonstrated remarkable leadership. In my opinion, when a leader is delivering exceptional results, their presidency should not be cut short, especially if the people overwhelmingly support his continued leadership. Even the opposition in Zimbabwe, despite being fragmanted, recently agreed to this concept.

"I personally believe that progress must take precedence over procedural constraints created by a Constitution. Most will say I'm singing for my supper and yes indeed, without a shadow of doubt, I will also sing for breakfast and lunch too.

"In my view, a performing President like President E.D must be allowed to complete his vision for the nation. The will of the people should always be at the core of democracy. As we have seen in the U.S.A, policy inconsistencies caused by frequent leadership changes disrupt national progress," said Chivayo in a post on his social media posts.

Mnangagwa has, on numerous occasions, publicly rejected the idea of a term extension. On Monday, he told several state media editors that he would not seek to remain in office beyond 2028.

However, a section of veterans of the liberation struggle, led by Blessed Geza, has accused Mnangagwa of insincerity. They have demanded his resignation, accusing him of presiding over widespread corruption.

Political commentator Youngerson Matete avers that Chivayo's support for the term extension is motivated by a desire to facilitate questionable deals and corruption.

"You are criminal Chikurubhi bound, so it is normal that you will support the mutilation of our constitution to allow Mnangagwa to stay not because he is delivering but because you keep looting our tax and get his protection but the day of reckoning is coming Chigananda," said Matete.

Activist Setfree Mafukidze said Mnangagwa's clique should not hold the country to ransom by desecrating the constitution.

"Our national constitution should not and will not be tempered with to suit ED, we came up with this constitution in 2013 and there is a reason we all supported a maximum of 2 terms per President, we all wanted to avoid exactly what ED is doing today.

"There is no one man who can run the country forever which is why even President Mugabe was removed from power through a coup by ED and his colleagues.

"Our country is not a playground and this agenda will fail dismally, it will be a disaster if ED persists on this route,it will backfire spectacularly. We are not going to allow failed leadership to continue, it won't happen," said Mafukidze.