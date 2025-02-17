Zimbabwe: 'Nothing Unusual About Amending Constitution to Push Mnangagwa's Incumbency Until 2030' - Information Minister

INFORMATION Minister Jenfan Muswere says Zanu PF will push Parliament to make constitutional amendments to enable President Emmerson Mnangagwa to retain power arguing legislators are legally mandated to effect such alterations.

At the Zanu PF's Annual National People's Conference last October in Bulawayo, the ruling party passed Resolution # 1 to extend Mnangagwa's term of office until 2030, or possibly beyond that timeline.

Although the 82-year-old leader has publicly declined the offer arguing he is a constitutionalist, who will stick to a provision of the two five-year term limits, his backers are plotting he remains at State House.

Speaking at the launch of the Presidential War Veterans Fund, Presidential War Veterans Rural Home and Borehole Drilling Scheme at Dewedzo High School in Makoni West constituency Saturday, Muswere said Zanu PF was ananimous about implementing Resolution #1 and nothing was unusual about amending the Constitution citing a provision allowing for the changes.

"To those who think there are divisions at the top, listen, there is no noise in the cockpit. There is unity. Do you think there is anyone who loves the President more than those in the Presidium? Those people are united. Our leaders are truly united. There is no disharmony, we are driving the boat towards 2030," said Muswere.

"There is nothing unconstitutional about amending the constitution. The role of Parliament is multifaceted, encompassing oversight, representation, and legislative responsibilities, which include amending the Constitution.

"Notably, our current Constitution is not the first we have had. We began with the Lancaster House Constitution and in 1999, a new Constitution was proposed, which went to a referendum where the majority voted against it.

"In 2013, under the inclusive Government, we adopted our present Constitution. Parliament's duty is to enact laws, including delegating legislative authority to other legally and properly constituted institutions.

"Therefore, it's untrue to claim that a Constitution cannot be amended; after all, the Constitution is made for the people," he told Zanu PF supporters in his Makoni West constituency.

Muswere said the party, from districts to the Central Committee, passed the resolution to amend the Constitution to allow the party leadership to continue beyond 2028.

He added that extending President Mnangagwa's leadership was an opportunity to consolidate the ongoing economic, infrastructural and social transformation programmes, guaranteeing continuity in policies aimed at achieving Vision 2030.

Stability and consistency in leadership, he said, are crucial for realising the country's long-term goals.

The information minister added that Zanu PF is a collosal and well-oiled institution with grassroots support, capable of annihilating the opposition even if the constitutional amendment goes to a referendum.

"We have massive grassroots support as Zanu PF, and with the collective resolution we have passed, it is a foregone conclusion - we have already won, regardless of whether we proceed to a referendum or plebiscite.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We must dispel the misconception that amending the Constitution is unconstitutional. Our Constitution has democratic processes in place for amendments," he said.

In apparent reference to controversial war veteran Blessed Runesu Geza, now wanted by police for allegedly undermining Mnangagwa among other charges, Muswere said some Central Committee members bypass internal remedies and platforms to discuss party issues in the media.

"When a decision is made, they are part of it. When asked if anyone opposes it, they don't raise objections. Instead, they want to discuss conference business in newspapers.

"We must be principled. If given the opportunity to express concerns, we should do so promptly," he said.