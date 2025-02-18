Uganda: Besigye's Health Deteriorates in Detention As Winnie Byanyima Demands His Release

The health of former presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye is reportedly deteriorating in detention, with his wife, Winnie Byanyima, raising alarm over his condition.

In a strongly worded post on X, Byanyima decried what she called Besigye's "illegal detention and kidnapping," describing him as weak, malnourished, and held under inhumane conditions.

Byanyima, who visited Besigye in his prison cell, painted a grim picture of his confinement, describing a small, dark room with barely any space beyond a narrow bed, old newspapers, and two cardboard boxes. She revealed that Besigye has not eaten in five days and has lost a worrying amount of weight.

"There were about six or seven locked doors that I went through before getting to his room, which is along a dark and narrow corridor. Someone told me that this is the special prison for suspected terrorists," she stated.

Byanyima also refuted claims by ICT Minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, who recently suggested that Besigye was in good health. She alleged that Baryomunsi's visit to Besigye's cell was forced and unwelcome.

"Besigye made it clear he neither invited nor consented to seeing Mr. Baryomunsi. A prison officer forced him into the room. Mr. Baryomunsi lied about having a conversation Besigye remained completely silent in protest," she wrote.

She accused the minister of being part of a "sinister kidnap scheme" and demanded Besigye's immediate release.

The former FDC leader's continued detention has raised concerns among his supporters and human rights activists, who argue that his arrest and incarceration are politically motivated.

Neither the government nor security agencies have officially responded to Byanyima's latest claims.

Background on Besigye's Arrest

Dr. Kizza Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate and longtime critic of President Museveni, was arrested weeks ago under unclear circumstances.

His detention has drawn condemnation from opposition figures and civil society groups, who accuse the state of using arbitrary arrests to silence dissent.

As pressure mounts, questions remain over whether the government will address the concerns surrounding Besigye's health and continued incarceration.