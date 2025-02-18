Uganda: Opposition Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum Over Besigye Detention

Opposition leaders have given the government 48 hours to release all political prisoners, including Dr. Kizza Besigye, whose health is reportedly deteriorating in Luzira Prison.

The ultimatum follows an unsuccessful attempt by opposition figures to visit Besigye, raising further concerns about his wellbeing.

Leaders from various political parties, including National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi, Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) founding leader Rt. Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu, Uganda People's Congress (UPC) President Jimmy Akena, and People's Front for Freedom (PFF) leader Erias Lukwago, convened at the NUP headquarters in Kavule to discuss their next course of action.

During the meeting, they condemned what they termed as the government's continued persecution of political opponents.

They warned of heightened action if Besigye and other detainees were not freed within the set timeframe.

"We are united in solidarity with Dr. Kizza Besigye and other political prisoners who continue to be held illegally despite the Supreme Court's pronouncement. We are giving the regime 48 hours to release them, or we shall announce further measures," Kyagulanyi said.

Earlier in the day, Kyagulanyi led a team to Luzira Prison to check on Besigye, but they were told he was too weak to move from his bed and could not meet them.

The delegation left without seeing him, intensifying concerns over his condition.

"It is deeply concerning that Besigye is in such a state and yet remains detained. We fear for his health and urge all Ugandans to take this matter seriously rather than leaving it solely to politicians," said former Leader of Opposition Winnie Kiiza.

Her concerns were echoed by Alice Alaso, the Secretary General of ANT, who warned that the opposition was prepared to take drastic steps if their demands were ignored.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi announced that opposition MPs would convene on Tuesday to discuss additional pressure tactics.

He said legal and parliamentary avenues would be explored to secure the release of political prisoners.

"We are going to convene as the Joint Opposition Parliamentary Caucus on Tuesday to discuss this issue further. This cannot continue happening," Ssenyonyi asserted.

Concerns over Besigye's health have intensified in recent weeks, particularly after he appeared frail during a recent court session.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His family, led by his sister-in-law Edith Byanyima, has also expressed alarm, revealing that they received a distressing phone call from Luzira Prison requesting urgent medical attention for him.

Dr. Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate and longtime government critic, was arrested alongside Hajji Obed Lutale in Kenya in December last year. The two are facing charges of allegedly possessing weapons with the intent to overthrow the government.

Despite repeated calls from human rights organizations and the opposition for his release, the state has remained adamant.

With growing political pressure and public concern, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to the opposition's ultimatum.