Bosaso, Somalia — In recent times, Puntland has been engaged in a fierce battle with the ISIS group, which is operating in certain areas of the region. The latest clashes have caused significant losses, with reports indicating substantial casualties.

However, Puntland forces have managed to secure victories, reclaiming large territories and killing a significant number of ISIS fighters.

Sources confirm that Puntland has also captured a number of ISIS militants, many of whom are now held as prisoners. Some of these detainees are believed to be important figures within the ISIS group.

This ongoing military campaign, aimed at eliminating ISIS from Puntland, was officially launched by President Said Abdullahi Deni. He emphasized the importance of removing the terrorist group from the region.

The General Leader of SSC, Garaad Jaamacad Garaad Ali, spoke out regarding the battle Puntland is fighting against ISIS. He called for full support for Puntland, adding that the Khaatumo people are ready to stand alongside them in the effort to eradicate ISIS.

Garaad Ali's remarks come at a time when Puntland has achieved significant victories in its military campaign against ISIS, with local communities strongly backing the operation. These successes have boosted the confidence of both the Puntland population and its armed forces involved in the ongoing fight.

This battle is of great importance to the region, and there are concerns that ISIS might attempt to re-enter the areas that have been retaken. However, Puntland remains committed to continuing its efforts to eliminate the group.