Liberia: Weah Hinges On Prophecy for 2029

Monrovia — Former President George Weah is apparently eyeing a prophetic return to state power in 2029, as a Nigerian prelate prophesizes that Weah is the incoming President of Liberia.

Mr. Weah, who still enjoys popularity here despite serving one six-year term in the Presidency, is prophetically hoping for a comeback after a Nigerian prelate, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, declares him "incoming President of Liberia."

The prophetic declaration is reviving some hope in Mr. Weah, who has reiterated his desire here to return to power to remedy Liberia's problems and deliver Liberians from extreme hardship under the Boakai Administration.

Mr. Weah peacefully conceded defeat in the historic 2023 election, avoiding a fight to clinch power that would have resulted in fresh violence.

But the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) political leader said he couldn't be the sacrificial lamb to allow bloodshed in his quest for power.

"I couldn't be the sacrificial lamb because I recognized we were defeated. We defeated ourselves, and there was disunity, so there was no need to fight," Mr. Weah noted last year before a church congregation when he peacefully relinquished power.

The former President lost to his main rival, Joseph Nyuma Boakai of the Unity Party (UP), 50.58 % to 49.28 %, instantly conceding defeat just before the National Elections Commission (NEC) announced the final result and officially declared Mr. Boakai winner of the Presidency.

Not only does Mr. Weah himself strongly desire to return to power, but thousands of his supporters are also impatiently waiting for 2029.

"I'd be crushed if he lost in 2029; if elections were today, Mr. Boakai will not be President again", says Sekou Kalasco Damaro, former aide of Mr. Weah.

"I can tell you, Mr. Boakai is a one-term President, and you can see the love for this President still with the people, Civicus- Barsi- gosh, a supporter of Mr. Weah, adds upon his return from Lagos, Nigeria, where Mr. Weah, received a prophecy during commissioning of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church's ultra-modern 10,000-seat auditorium in Lagos on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

The event brought together dignitaries, including former Edo State Deputy Governor Phillip Shaibu, Nigeria Football Federation President Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, and traditional rulers.

But the ceremony took an unexpected turn when Primate Ayodele delivered his prophecy about Weah's return to power.

This is not Weah's first time being blessed by a Nigerian preacher for the Presidency. Prior to the 2017 election that brought him to power, he was taken to the late Prophet T.B. Joshua by the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson of Nimba County for prayers. Editing by Jonathan Browne