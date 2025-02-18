Ghana: Prophet Salifu Amoako, Two Others Re-Arrested

The legal woes of Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International Church, and two others are far from over, as they have been re-arrested by the police moments after they were discharged by the Accra Circuit Court on Monday.

Prophet Amoako, together with his wife Mouha Amoako, a banker, and one Linda Bonsu Prempeh, a Sales Assistant, were charged for "permitting an unlicensed person to drive."

They pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted bail.

When the case was called yesterday, Yaw Acquah, a State Attorney, told the court, presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, that the Attorney-General (A-G) wanted the police to conduct further investigation into the matter to determine the next action.

"As such we are before you this morning to withdraw the charge sheet against the three accused persons," Acquah said.

The defence counsel did not oppose the decision to withdraw the charge against his clients, and based on that, the judge discharged the accused persons.

However, the accused persons were arrested moments after they left the court room.

The facts are that, the first accused, Elisha Salifu Amoako, is a Reverend Minister, and the father of a 16-year-old (name withheld) while Mouha Amoako is a banker and the mother of the boy.

The third accused, Linda Bonsu Bempah, is a sales assistant at Lilo Stitches, owned by the elder brother of the 16-year-old.

It is the case of the prosecution that the 16-year lives with his mother in Accra.

The prosecution indicated that on October 12, 2024, while celebrating the 25th birthday of his elder brother, Bonsu Prempeh, the third accused gave the key to Mouha Amoako's Jaguar F- Pace Sport SUV vehicle with registration number GN 7801-20 to the 16-year-old "knowing very well that he was a minor and did not have a driver's licence."

The court heard that the 16-year-old "then drove the said vehicle with his friend, Prince Tijani, heading towards the Bawaleshie direction on the Dzanie Ashie Street.

"On reaching a section of the road at Mensa Wood Avenue junction, he (16-year-old) drove into the rear of an Acura 4x4 vehicle with registration number GR 2542-23.

"The impact propelled both vehicles across the road into a fence wall of a nearby house. Both vehicles caught fire and got burnt beyond recognition."

According the prosecution two occupants of the Acura namely, Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boateng - both 12 years of age, were trapped in the vehicle and died in the fire."

Prophet Amoako and Mouha Amoako "admitted during investigations that they allowed their son to drive to the gym, within their neighbourhood and to other places," the prosecution stated.