Ghana: Fetish Priest, Two Others Remanded Over Alleged Theft

18 February 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A fetish priest and two others have been remanded in police custody by the Asante Akropong circuit court in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District for allegedly stealing communication wire cables at Mfensi, near Akropong.

The plea of Kwabena Appiah Agyei, 24, fetish priest, Eric Kusi, 20, Network Installer, and Emmanuel Ampofo, 22, electrician, was not taken.

They are expected to reappear before the court on March 5, for their plea to be taken on the charges of conspiracy, unlawful entry, causing damage and stealing.

Police Detective Inspector Mr Alexander Agbekpornu told the court, presided by Mrs Philome

na Asiedu, that the complainant, Friday Anwakpa, is the Ashanti Regional Director of Glo Communication Network (Ghana) Company Limited.

The court heard that Eric Kusi resides at Mfensi, while Emmanuel Ampofo and Kwabena Appiah Agyei the fetish priest, reside at Tepa in the Ahafo-Ano North District.

According to the prosecution, the complainant received a call that the suspects had entered the Glo Tower office at Mfensi, disguising themselves as engineers on routine maintenance but making away with wire cables.

A report was made to the Akropong police and together with the Abuakwa Divisional Police Patrol team, rushed to the scene and met the accused inside the premises of the company with four bundles of the cables valued at GH¢240, 000 ready to be transported.

The prosecution said accused were arrested and in their caution statements, admitted and confessed that Kusi invited the two from Tepa to plan and act together.

The court heard that Kusi climbed the tower, damaged the communication tower valued at GH¢20,000, cut the wire cables and bundled them into four coils. --GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.