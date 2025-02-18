Nigeria: Our Stand On DSS - Lagos Assembly

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have insisted that the Department of State Services (DSS) sealed the offices of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Acting Clerk during Monday's visit to the Assembly complex.

This position was confirmed in a statement by Ogundipe Olukayode, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, titled: "Publication of Letter to DSS."

The statement read in part: "Our attention has been drawn to a publication by the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding a letter dated 14th February 2025, titled 'Enhanced Security Measures for LSHA."'

According to the Assembly, on Monday, lawmakers and staff arrived at the complex to find the following areas sealed off by DSS operatives: The Speaker's office, The Deputy Speaker's office, The Acting Clerk's office and The legislative chamber.

The Assembly clarified that while the Acting Clerk had previously requested security presence at the complex, this was not an invitation for the DSS to obstruct legislative functions.

"We wish to categorically state that this is not the first time the House has sought security support from the DSS. However, in all previous instances, DSS operatives have been stationed at the main gate of the Assembly complex, ensuring unauthorized persons do not gain entry," the statement emphasized.

The Assembly denied instructing the DSS to: Invade the legislative chamber, Seal off the Speaker's office and Lock the offices of the Deputy Speaker and the Acting Clerk

The lawmakers condemned the DSS's actions, stating: "The events of today (Monday) raise serious concerns about undue interference in legislative affairs. The sanctity of the Lagos State House of Assembly was undermined by armed DSS operatives who actively obstructed lawmakers from performing their constitutional duties."

They described the DSS's actions as an infringement on the independence of the legislature and a direct assault on democratic governance.

The Assembly reaffirmed its support for the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, following the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

"We stand firmly behind the leadership of the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, and remain resolute in our commitment to enacting laws that foster the development and progress of Lagos State," the statement declared.

The lawmakers urged relevant authorities to investigate the DSS invasion and ensure that such actions do not recur.