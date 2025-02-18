Liberia: Deenam Biomass to Empower Small Rubber Farmers By Monetizing Redundant Trees

Monrovia — Small rubber farmers across the Country are to receive support from DEENAM Biomass in order to allow them access value for money on their redundant trees.

The disclosure was recently made to the farmers at a town-hall meeting in Gbarnga, Bong County by Martin Greenwood who assured that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed between his company and individual small rubber farmers so as to guarantee for them a fair deal.

Greewood is the President of DEENAM Biomass, and in his remarks, expressed gratitude that more rubber farmers made it to the meeting even though on a short notice.

He said the farmers would take joy in cutting down redundant trees and replant them, knowing the cut down trees will never be useless nor wasteful but productive in the manufacturing industries overseas.

"The by-product from this will be purchased from owners of farms and later shipped oversea for industrial purposes," he assured, adding that the initiative stands to provide hundreds of employment opportunities for the local inhabitants.

Liberia is among the the poorest countries in the world, although it boasts of abundant natural resources that have immense potential to accelerate its growth. The country struggles with high unemployment due to lack of a thriving private sector.

Greenwood, considering these realities, also disclosed that his company will not relent in taking serious its corporate, Social Responsibilities (CSR) to the people and their respective communities, noting that his company, being a 100 percent Liberian owned, will do whatever is necessary to support the upliftment of people's lives from abject poverty.

Deenam Cross section of participants at the meeting

He noted that for the replanting of new trees, the hybrid will be the most suitable in order to allow a fast growth and expansion of the rubber industry in Liberia.

The gathering, impressively attended by members of the National Rubber Farmers Union of Liberia also highlighted the many challenges confronting the sector, hoping that with interventions such as DEENAM Biomass's, situations would improve and living conditions elevated to a better status, each.

Also speaking at the meeting was the Board Chair of NARBFUL, Francis S. Younge, who thanked DEENAM BIOMASS President for the opportunity to be accorded small rubber farmers. Younge called upon the government to end what he termed as marginalization of small rubber farmers by the big players.

He said while there are challenges, the Unity Party led government is making efforts to rebrand the robust Agricultural sector, especially by ensuring the inclusion of small farmers in its endeavors.

Solomon C. Heddwilliams, Deputy Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry of Agriculture spoke on behalf of the government and in his remarks expressed appreciation to DEENAM Biomass for joining ranks with other investors in helping alleviating many economic challenges confronting Liberia and its people.

Heddwilliams said it is welcoming that Liberian farmers are ecstatic about their job and take keen interest in seeing Liberia become more productive through the agriculture sector.

He added that DEENAM CEO, Greenwood is no stranger to Liberia and he always means well for this country. Hedwilliams told the participants that the days of marginalization are over, adding that small farmers form an integral of the government's Agricultural strategic plan.

He further cautioned them to be patient and allow the new approach come together.he pleaded with the farmers to a work and protect opportunities that come their way.

Heddwilliams said President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's administration takes keen interest in ensuring mechanize farming approach becomes a viable mean for expansive production efforts.

A few of the participants also made remarks with each welcoming the new development and expressing hope that things would change to guarantee them value for their labor and rubber trees.