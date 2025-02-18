Nigeria: Ogun Police Declare Portable Wanted

"...members of the public are strongly advised to assist the Police by providing any valuable information that can lead to his immediate arrest."

Eleven days after his associates were arraigned before an Abeokuta Magistrate Court for allegedly assaulting officers of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA), the Ogun Police command has declared controversial singer Habeeb 'Portable' Okikiola wanted.

Portable has been declared wanted in the past for offences ranging from threat to life to destruction of properties.

His most notable case was in June 2022, when he was given a 48-hour ultimatum to submit himself to the Ogun Police command for assaulting a disc jockey.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Portable went into hiding since nine of his protégés were arrested and arraigned.

The 'Zazzu Zeh' singer, in a video a day after the arraignment of his protégés, denied assaulting the OGPDPA officials.

He alleged that they sealed his unfinished building and hotel in Sango-Ota, arrested over 20 of his workers, and confiscated alcoholic beverages from Odogwu Bar.

The police in a statement on Monday, signed its spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, declared Portable wanted for a violent attack on government officials carrying out their lawful duties.

Ms Odutola stated that a Magistrate Court in the state issued a warrant for the 'Your Papa No Be Army' crooner on charges of conspiracy, illegal possession of arms, and attempted murder.

The statement read: "The Ogun State Police Command hereby declares Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, popularly known as Portable, wanted for his involvement in a violent attack on government officials carrying out their lawful duties. On February 5, 2025, at approximately 1000hrs, officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota Zonal Office.

PRESS RELEASEFebruary 17th, 2025PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT: OGUN POLICE COMMAND DECLARES HABEEB OKIKIOLA (AKA "PORTABLE") WANTED...Valid Court Order Issued for His Arrest and Presentation at Any Police StationThe Ogun State Police Command hereby declares Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, pic.twitter.com/9js8pTHLF2-- Ogun State Police Command (@OgunPoliceNG) February 17, 2025

"TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi were conducting an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, when they encountered an elderly man, later identified as Portable's father, at Odogwu Bar in the area. Upon identifying themselves and requesting the approved building plan, the father informed them that his son was unavailable."

Injuries

The police spokesperson further stated that the officers fled the scene with multiple bodily injuries inflicted upon them by Portable and his associates.

She added that the officers reported the incident to the Ota Area Command after escaping Portable and his associates' attack.

"However, moments later, Portable, armed with a firearm and other dangerous weapons, led a gang of nine thugs in a violent attack on the unarmed officials. Nine accomplices were arrested, but Portable fled the scene and has since gone into hiding.

"Multiple formal invitations were sent to him, requesting his presence at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, which he deliberately ignored without cause or legal representation", Ms Odutola added.

She stated that the officers' bodily injuries and Portable's refusal to honour invitations escalated the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further action.

"Following his repeated evasion, the Ogun State Police Command has obtained a valid court order declaring him wanted. Members of the public are strongly advised to assist the Police by providing any valuable information that can lead to his immediate arrest.

"Anyone found aiding or harbouring the suspect will face legal consequences. For any relevant information, kindly report to the nearest police station or contact the Ogun State Police Command through its official communication channels or police public relations department", she said.

Background

This newspaper reported that the police arraigned Nurudeen Warris (21), Adetola Alashe (25), Samuel Adeleke (28), Oluwaseun Ayenuwa (19), Oluwapelumi Adeosun (20), Gospel Kanu (20), Precious Ohiegebo (19), Ifeoluwa Babatunde (27), and Fatimo Muhammed (26) in court.

They faced five charges, including felony, assault, obstruction, armed violence involving cutlasses and guns, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, and intent to kill.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate O.M. Somefun granted each bail at N5 million, with the condition that their sureties must be licensed bondmen registered with the state government.

She adjourned the case until 17 March for a hearing.

However, the police prosecutor, Sunday Ekong, told the court that the defendants had committed the offences on Wednesday around 10:00 a.m. at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu, Sango-Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

Mr Ekong stated that the defendants, along with a 30-year-old singer, had assaulted, restrained, and obstructed town planners Abidemi Onabanjo, Ramon Lateef, and Akinpelumi Oyero while they were performing their official duties at Portable's Odogwu Bar.

He further alleged that the defendants and Portable had been armed with dangerous weapons, including cutlasses and guns, with the intent to kill the officials.

According to Mr Ekong, the offences violated Sections 516, 356(3), 80, 249(d), and 320 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, 2006.