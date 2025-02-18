Nigeria: Chimamanda Adichie Unpacks Her First Novel in 10 Years

A rattling presence is what the award-winning writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, is stirring in the literary world with the news of the release of her first novel in ten years titled 'Dream Count', a book published by Fourth Estate.

The Nigerian author won the Women's Prize for Fiction in 2007 for her war-themed novel set during the Nigerian Civil War, 'Half of a Yellow Sun'. Her bestselling last novel, 'Americanah', is an excursion into racial identity as it explored a young woman's experience immigrating to America, winning the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2013.

Beyond her versatility with fiction writing, Adichie has written the seminal collection of essays 'We Should All Be Feminists', as well as 'Notes on Grief', a tribute to her late father.

'Dream Count' is preoccupied with subject matters of love, longing and desires of four women.

Through the eyes of four women, Chiamaka, Zikora, Omelogor and Kadiatou, the author navigates episodes of love and happiness. The book is set for release on March 4, 2025.

Meanwhile, Adichie also revealed the news of the birth of her twin boys 10 months ago while fielding questions at an interview recently.