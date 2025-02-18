Nigeria: 10 Things You May Not Know About Late Ijaw Leader Chief Edwin Clark

18 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former Federal Commissioner for Information, Edwin Clark has passed away, his family announced on Tuesday.

Clark, a prominent leader of the Ijaw ethnic nationality, died on Monday, according to a statement issued by Professor C. C. Clark on behalf of the family.

Here are ten things you may not know about the late Ijaw leader Chief Edwin Clark:

Birth and Early Life

Edwin Clark was born on May 25, 1927, in Kiagbodo, an Ijaw community in present-day Delta State, Nigeria.

Political Influence

He was a Nigerian statesman, Ijaw leader, and politician who played a significant role in the country's political landscape.

Government Roles

Edwin Clark worked with the military administrations of Governor Samuel Ogbemudia and Head of State General Yakubu Gowon between 1966 and 1975.

Federal Commissioner

In 1975, he was appointed Federal Commissioner for Information, a role equivalent to today's Minister of Information.

Brief Senate Tenure

During Nigeria's Second Republic, he was elected as a senator in 1983 but served for only three months before the Shagari administration was overthrown.

Philanthropy and Education

He was a philanthropist who founded the Edwin Clark Foundation and established Edwin Clark University in his hometown in 2015.

Influence in Goodluck Jonathan's Presidency

Edwin Clark was an unofficial advisor to former President Goodluck Jonathan, supporting his administration.

Political Beginnings

His political journey started in 1953 when he was elected Councillor for Bomadi. He later joined the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC).

Role in the Ijaw Nation

Since 1996, he had been a self-proclaimed leader of the Ijaw people and was actively involved in advocating for their interests.

Family and Legacy

The renowned Nigerian poet, J. P. Clark, was his younger brother, adding to his family's legacy of influence in Nigeria.

