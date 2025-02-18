Nigeria: Edwin Clark Was Fearless in Defence of Justice and Truth - Ex-PSC Chairman

Nnewi — He stood tall above many Nigerians of his age in the fight for justice and fairness

The former Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and current Chairman of the Ohaneze Ndigbo for the 19 Northern States and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Chief Simon Okeke, has described the late elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, as a foremost fighter for truth and justice.

Chief Okeke, who is also the Chairman of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, praised the late South-South and Ijaw leader, Chief Clark, for being fearless in the defence of justice and truth. He added that Chief Clark stood tall above many Nigerians of his generation in the fight for justice and fairness and was completely detribalized in his quest for justice.

According to Chief Okeke, "The people of Delta State have lost a great leader, a vibrant and firebrand leader, who fought fearlessly in defence of truth and justice. He was a detribalized Nigerian. It is very rare to find a man like him, so the people of Delta where he came from have lost a gem.

"For Nigeria as a country, we have lost one of the finest, detribalized, and fearless leaders. It is very unfortunate for the country to lose such a man at a time when his wise contributions are needed.

"For the few elder statesmen who remain in Nigeria, yes, there are very few people like him, but I urge them to understand that the best way to immortalize themselves is to be honest and truthful in the affairs of the country."