Nigeria: Defending Champions Rangers Trip Title Hopefuls Remo Stars

Nigeria Premier League (NPFL) leaders, Remo Stars have been slowed down by defending champions Enugu Rangers who defeated them 2-1 in the week 24 match played yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Despite the slim loss at the "Cathedral", Remo Stars have maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the table.

While 3SC occupy the second position with 40 points, title holders Rangers are third with 38 points as they trail Remo Stars with 10 points.

In yesterday's match, Rangers opening the scoring in the 30th minute through Isaac Saviour. Four minutes into the second half, kingsley Moduforo doubled the hosts' lead with a fine finish before Hadi Haruna's consolation goal for the visitors a minute to full time.

In Owerri, second-placed 3SC missed the opportunity to cut down Remo Stars eight-point gap after they suffered a 1-2 loss in the hands of Emmanuel Amuneke's Heartland.

The "Nazi millionaires" left it late to beat the "Oluyole Warriors" as they had to wait till the 88th minute when Bassey John converted the penalty that was awarded to them.

Although Chukwuma Agor had given Heartland the lead in the 31st minute, Adam Mustapha drew 3SC level from the spot in the 80th minute to set the tone for the nervy finish.

The victory has lifted the rejuvenated "millionaires" to 12th on the table with 32 points as they strive to stay away from relegation.

In the late kickoff at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Bendel Insurance bounced back from the 0-1 loss at 3SC last week with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes.

Julius Emiloju scored the opening goal for Insurance in the 5th minute, Uche Collins doubled the lead in the 55th minute before Kayode Solomon sealed the massive win with the third in the 76th minute.

The big win has taken the once embattled Insurance to the 10th position on the table with 34 points same as Enyimba who are 11th due to inferior goal difference.